HM Shah Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For 30 Projects Worth Rs 1,024 Cr In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 30 development projects worth a combined Rs 1,024 crore in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, covering housing, water supply, renewable energy, education, healthcare and urban infrastructure.

Of the total projects, 24, worth Rs 641.93 crore, were inaugurated, while the foundation stones were laid for six projects estimated to cost Rs 382.08 crore.

Among the major projects inaugurated was a 30 MW solar power project, being developed at a cost of Rs 149.23 crore, as part of efforts to promote renewable energy.

The inauguration also included a 200 Million Litres per Day (MLD) water treatment plant at Jaspur, along with a trunk main pipeline and other water infrastructure projects, collectively estimated to cost Rs 285.26 crore.

The water infrastructure works include trunk main pipelines in Ranip, Chandlodia, Stadium and Navrangpura, as well as water distribution stations.

Sewage treatment plants and stormwater infrastructure in the Jagatpur and Gota areas, involving an expenditure of Rs 83 crore, were also among the projects inaugurated.

In the housing sector, 532 residential units and 16 shops constructed at a cost of Rs 47.14 crore at Sector 5 of Ramapir no Tekro in Vadaj were inaugurated. Another 644 houses built in Sector 1 at a cost of Rs 40.88 crore were also opened.

The projects in the education sector included a knowledge hub in Jodhpur, smart schools in Naranpura, Ghatlodia and Sabarmati, and Anganwadis. These initiatives involve an expenditure of Rs 26.02 crore.

Two urban health centres in Gota and Chandlodia, constructed at a cost of Rs 9.19 crore, and a senior citizens' park developed at Rs 65 lakh were also inaugurated.

The programme also included initiatives under the Union government's SMILE scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aimed at making Ahmedabad free of begging.

Of the six projects for which foundation stones were laid, the largest is a slum redevelopment housing project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at Nava Vadaj, Hanumanpura and Parikshitlal Nagar.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 275.39 crore. Other projects include a tropical forest at Usmanpura Garden under the Sabarmati Riverfront Development project, at an estimated cost of Rs 62.31 crore, and a stormwater pumping station in the Gopalghuma area costing Rs 23.95 crore.

A drainage network in Sarkhej-Makarba, estimated to cost Rs 20.43 crore, was also among the projects. The remaining works include a new bus terminal and a senior citizens' park at Ghuma.

The development programme comes against the backdrop of ongoing infrastructure expansion in Ahmedabad, where growing urbanisation has increased the need for improved housing, water supply, drainage and transport facilities.

Earlier on Monday, Shah also inaugurated the 4.03-km-long ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 464 crore.

The six-lane corridor connects ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway and is expected to ease congestion at busy junctions, including Karnavati Club, Prahladnagar and YMCA.

The elevated corridor, constructed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, includes a 2,940-metre viaduct and 1,090 metres of approach roads. It is expected to reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters.