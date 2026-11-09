Arabian Travel Market Research Reveals The Cultural Trends Impacting Global Travel

Prospective visitors to the Middle East combine interests in cultural connection with a strong preference for premium experiences

Around 70% of UAE and Saudi outbound travellers seek spontaneous cultural discovery upon arrival For visitors to South Asia, food and family feature more prominently in destination choice

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Cultural connection, premium experiences and spontaneous discovery outlined as key travel preferences among visitors to the Middle East and Gulf residents travelling abroad, according to regional traveller analysis in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Travel Trends Report 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The report, produced in association with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, examines the motivations, booking behaviour and destination preferences of different traveller groups. Its regional profiles emphasise luxury and cultural connection among people considering a visit to the Middle East, while its outbound analysis highlights cultural curiosity among UAE and Saudi residents exploring destinations abroad.

The findings will inform discussions at Arabian Travel Market 2027, taking place from 3–6 May at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme, Travel without boundaries: Shaping global travel through experience. The 34th edition of the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East will examine how differing traveller expectations influence tourism products, partnerships and business opportunities.

Among travellers interested in visiting the Middle East, 77% prioritise luxury when booking, compared with 51% of those considering other destinations. The report also identifies meeting local people as central to the region's appeal, highlighting authentic access and hosted experiences as relevant ways to engage this audience.

Cultural events also feature prominently within this group's travel interests. Among Middle East visitors who travel for events, 55% cite cultural events, compared with 42% among those interested in other destinations. Religious events also feature more strongly, at 22% compared with 13%.

Research from Skift's State of Travel 2026 provides further evidence that travellers engage with local cultures. The findings show that cultural immersion consistently ranks ahead of adventure and luxury seeking worldwide, with 42% of Middle East and North Africa travellers found to be cultural immersion travellers. The same pattern emerged in Asia, North America, and Europe, with 50%, 39%, and 36% of people in each market classified in this category, respectively.

For outbound travel, the ATM Travel Trends Report 2026 identifies an appetite among Gulf residents to engage with unfamiliar cultures during their trips. Citing Hilton's 2026 research, it highlights that around 66% of UAE and Saudi travellers try to learn some local language before visiting a destination, the highest proportion across the 14 markets surveyed.

That curiosity extends beyond preparation, with the report stating around 70% of these travellers actively seek out local customs they haven't researched beforehand, reflecting an interest in spontaneous cultural discovery upon arrival.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said:“Interest in cultural travel reveals important differences between audiences. For prospective visitors to the Middle East, cultural connection sits alongside a strong interest in premium experiences. For UAE and Saudi travellers travelling abroad, the research highlights curiosity and a willingness to discover local customs.

“For destinations, hotels and tour operators, these findings highlight an opportunity to make local experiences a more visible and accessible part of the travel offer. That means connecting accommodation with locally hosted activities and helping travellers discover experiences during their stay. At ATM 2027, an important part of the discussion will be how businesses can work together to develop these products and make them easier for travellers to find and book.”

The report also shows how discovery influences outbound travellers' accommodation choices. Hilton research cited in the report found that 81% of UAE travellers book multiple hotels within a single destination. Motivations include experiencing different neighbourhoods (52%) and combining budget stays with luxury accommodation (46%).

Beyond the Middle East, visitors to South Asia have a different profile, with food and family driving destination choice. The report identifies eating and drinking as stand-out motivations for this audience, closely followed by family-friendly appeal.

The report characterises this audience as younger and exploratory, with an interest in longer, flexible and multi-stop itineraries. It identifies culinary trails and multi-generational products as key opportunities, along with transparent pricing and clear inclusions.

ATM 2027 will bring destinations, hospitality companies, tour operators and travel technology providers together to examine these differences and their implications for the industry. Discussions across its four theme pillars – Experience, Opportunity, Innovation and Possibility without boundaries – will explore how businesses can respond to changing traveller expectations across inbound and outbound markets.

About ATM:

Now in its 34th year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. ATM 2027 is expected to bring together more than 37,500 visitors, including over 8,000 buyers, alongside more than 2,000 exhibiting companies. It builds on a 2026 edition that connected travel professionals from 141 countries and facilitated 31,902 confirmed business meetings.

About ATM Travel Tech:

ATM Travel Tech is the premier co-located technology event within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking innovations set to transform global travel.

ATM Travel Tech will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, providing a dynamic platform for the technologies, partnerships, and ideas shaping the future of travel.

At its core, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m2, offering immersive demos in AI, VR and AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies. The Future Stage will bring together global tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and futurists to discuss artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Evolving from ATM's fastest-growing sector, ATM Travel Tech provides a dynamic platform driving the future of travel technology.

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia's tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom's growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It's where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom's journey as a rising force in global tourism.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.