Tim Cook Tours Istanbul Grand Bazaar, Backs Turkish Fashion
(MENAFN) Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook made a high-profile stop in Istanbul on Sunday, touring the historic Grand Bazaar before appearing at a fashion event with Turkish brand Les Benjamins at the company’s Bagdat Street store.
Cook documented the trip on the US social media platform X, posting from the Grand Bazaar with Turkish content creator Cem Basak, who runs a YouTube channel, “Filme Gitmeden Once,” devoted to films and television series.
“Merhaba Istanbul! What a stunning view from the Grand Bazaar this morning alongside talented creator Cem Başak. Thrilled to visit this remarkable country!” he wrote.
Later in the day, Cook went to Apple’s Bagdat Street store, where he met staff and joined an event featuring Turkish fashion designer Bunyamin Aydin, who founded Les Benjamins.
Titled “From Earth to Sky,” the event spotlighted a joint project between Apple and Les Benjamins marking the fashion house’s 15th anniversary. Aydin designed the Cappadocia-inspired collection using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro. French director Neels Castillon filmed its sunrise runway show in Cappadocia’s Gulludere Valley with an iPhone 18 Pro Max.
In a second social media post, Cook said: “A great visit with our incredible teams at Apple Bağdat Street and Benji, the designer and founder of Les Benjamins!”
Cook led Apple as chief executive officer from 2011 until September 2026, when he moved into the role of executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. John Ternus succeeded him as CEO.
Cook documented the trip on the US social media platform X, posting from the Grand Bazaar with Turkish content creator Cem Basak, who runs a YouTube channel, “Filme Gitmeden Once,” devoted to films and television series.
“Merhaba Istanbul! What a stunning view from the Grand Bazaar this morning alongside talented creator Cem Başak. Thrilled to visit this remarkable country!” he wrote.
Later in the day, Cook went to Apple’s Bagdat Street store, where he met staff and joined an event featuring Turkish fashion designer Bunyamin Aydin, who founded Les Benjamins.
Titled “From Earth to Sky,” the event spotlighted a joint project between Apple and Les Benjamins marking the fashion house’s 15th anniversary. Aydin designed the Cappadocia-inspired collection using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro. French director Neels Castillon filmed its sunrise runway show in Cappadocia’s Gulludere Valley with an iPhone 18 Pro Max.
In a second social media post, Cook said: “A great visit with our incredible teams at Apple Bağdat Street and Benji, the designer and founder of Les Benjamins!”
Cook led Apple as chief executive officer from 2011 until September 2026, when he moved into the role of executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. John Ternus succeeded him as CEO.
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