House Democrats Fire Back as Trump Orders Impeachment Probe
(MENAFN) House Democrats on Sunday pushed back hard against the White House, insisting that scrutinizing the executive branch is a constitutional duty, after President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate political figures over possible impeachment talk.
Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee laid out their position in a post on the US social media company X. “Democrats do not idly threaten people with impeachment nor do we take this constitutional power lightly,” they wrote, adding: “We impeach federal officials who commit high crimes and misdemeanors when we consider it the most effective constitutional tool to deal with a serious and continuing danger to the Republic and the people.”
The statement answers accusations from Trump, who claimed that Democratic leaders committed “extortion at the highest level” after the recent midterm elections. He alleged they ran a coordinated pressure campaign threatening political figures, among them Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican campaign donors, with criminal penalties and removal from office.
Trump branded the oversight efforts “weaponization and lawfare,” and argued that the opposition was going after people for their party affiliation rather than for real wrongdoing. He then directed federal law enforcement to open inquiries.
Committee Democrats countered that lawmakers are constitutionally obligated to examine how the executive branch conducts itself, and that holding officials accountable is not a crime.
They also challenged the notion that Democrats are fixated on impeachment. An impeachment measure due on the House floor next week, they noted, was introduced by a Republican, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. His resolution seeks the impeachment and trial of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over alleged war crimes and constitutional violations. The committee said Massie has an absolute First Amendment right to bring it.
The lawmakers warned that trying to prosecute speech is an abuse of executive power. They pointed to the administration’s repeated courtroom setbacks, saying grand juries and federal judges have thrown out indictments that were allegedly politically motivated.
“The best way for any president to avoid impeachment, conviction, removal and disqualification is to enforce the law, respect the law and not commit felonies and high crimes and misdemeanors,” they said.
The exchange comes amid heightened political tension after the midterms, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to shape the next phase of Trump’s presidency.
Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee laid out their position in a post on the US social media company X. “Democrats do not idly threaten people with impeachment nor do we take this constitutional power lightly,” they wrote, adding: “We impeach federal officials who commit high crimes and misdemeanors when we consider it the most effective constitutional tool to deal with a serious and continuing danger to the Republic and the people.”
The statement answers accusations from Trump, who claimed that Democratic leaders committed “extortion at the highest level” after the recent midterm elections. He alleged they ran a coordinated pressure campaign threatening political figures, among them Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican campaign donors, with criminal penalties and removal from office.
Trump branded the oversight efforts “weaponization and lawfare,” and argued that the opposition was going after people for their party affiliation rather than for real wrongdoing. He then directed federal law enforcement to open inquiries.
Committee Democrats countered that lawmakers are constitutionally obligated to examine how the executive branch conducts itself, and that holding officials accountable is not a crime.
They also challenged the notion that Democrats are fixated on impeachment. An impeachment measure due on the House floor next week, they noted, was introduced by a Republican, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. His resolution seeks the impeachment and trial of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over alleged war crimes and constitutional violations. The committee said Massie has an absolute First Amendment right to bring it.
The lawmakers warned that trying to prosecute speech is an abuse of executive power. They pointed to the administration’s repeated courtroom setbacks, saying grand juries and federal judges have thrown out indictments that were allegedly politically motivated.
“The best way for any president to avoid impeachment, conviction, removal and disqualification is to enforce the law, respect the law and not commit felonies and high crimes and misdemeanors,” they said.
The exchange comes amid heightened political tension after the midterms, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to shape the next phase of Trump’s presidency.
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