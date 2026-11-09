Uzbekistan Plans $11.6B Investment In 164 Electrical Industry Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to implement 164 projects worth a total of $11.6 billion in the electrical engineering industry and related manufacturing sectors over the next three years, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a visit to NURA Electric in Tashkent Region on Monday.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

According to the statement, the projects will cover six key areas of the industry.

The cable manufacturing sector will account for 41 projects worth $2.5 billion, while 29 projects valued at $1.4 billion will focus on the production of transformers and pumps. Another 45 projects worth $3 billion are planned in industrial robotics and machinery manufacturing.

In addition, Uzbekistan plans to launch nine projects worth $650 million to produce electrical equipment for transport and electric vehicles, 21 projects worth $3.5 billion in electronic components and microelectronics, and 19 projects worth $600 million in household appliances.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials responsible for each sector to attract anchor investors and establish cooperation with research centers and technical universities to strengthen links between industrial production, research and technological development.

The projects are part of Uzbekistan's broader economic diversification policy, which aims to reduce reliance on raw material exports by expanding manufacturing, developing technology-intensive industries and increasing the share of value-added products in the economy. The government is seeking to attract foreign investment, localize production and strengthen industrial cooperation with international partners while creating new export opportunities. This approach is intended to make the economy more competitive and resilient through the development of sectors beyond traditional commodities.