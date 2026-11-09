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A practical reference for buyers evaluating Mason jar manufacturers in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten container-glass producers in China, Europe, North America, India and Australia have been assessed in a new buyer reference on Mason jar, Food jar, and Glass storage jar sourcing, published as food-contact documentation requirements tighten across major import markets.The reference, Top 10 Mason Jar Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Premium Food Storage, is an editorial assessment rather than a certified industry ranking. It places Anhui Idea Technology Imp & Exp Co., Ltd., which trades as IDEA PACKAGE and is headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, alongside nine manufacturers: O-I Glass, Inc., Verallia S.A., Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., Vidrala, S.A., Anchor Hocking Company, J. WECK GmbH u. Co. KG, Vetropack Holding Ltd., AGI Glaspac and Orora Limited.Selection criteria and the limits of this referenceSix criteria were applied: relevance to mason and food-storage jar formats; documented food-contact compliance; production and decoration capability; customisation and tooling flexibility; order flexibility measured by minimum quantity and lead time; and the availability of verifiable public information. No trade association, certification body or government agency issued or endorsed this list, and no position in it should be read as a statement of market share. Entries for the nine comparison companies rest on each company's own public description of its business and on published product information.Why jar specification is being re-examined in 2026Three regulatory layers now determine whether a glass jar can be sold into a given market. In the European Union, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 requires that food-contact materials not transfer constituents to food in quantities that could endanger health, change the food's composition unacceptably or deteriorate its organoleptic characteristics, while Commission Regulation (EC) No 2023/2006 obliges manufacturers to operate a documented good manufacturing practice and quality assurance system. Because the EU has not harmonised a specific measure for glass as a food-contact material, compliance for glass jars rests on that framework, on GMP discipline and on national provisions rather than on an EU-wide compositional limit list. In the United States, resinous and polymeric coatings used as the food-contact surface, including organic coatings applied to glass containers and closures, fall under 21 CFR 175.300. China applies GB 4806.5-2016 to glass products in contact with food.Packaging-waste rules are moving in parallel. Regulation (EU) 2025/40, adopted on 19 December 2024, becomes the EU-wide framework for packaging placed on the EU market and introduces design-for-recycling requirements and material-specific recycling targets that glass packaging must meet. Customs classification is stable: HS heading 7010 explicitly covers preserving jars of glass. On the demand side, Grand View Research projects the global glass packaging market to reach USD 102.31 billion by 2030.The ten manufacturers1. IDEA PACKAGE (Anhui Idea Technology Imp & Exp Co., Ltd.), ChinaIDEA PACKAGE operates three specialised production facilities covering glass, plastic and metal packaging from its base in Hefei, Anhui Province, and reports a monthly capacity of 500,000 pieces on its glass jar lines, with 250 employees and a 15-engineer technical team. Its glass jar range covers 200 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml, 1,000 ml and 1,500 ml capacities in hexagonal, round, square and cylindrical shapes, in borosilicate or soda-lime glass, clear as standard and colour-customisable. Offering a Glass jar with lid design, closure options include tinplate twist-off, aluminium, plastic, wooden and snap-on lids with food-grade silicone or rubber sealing elements; decoration covers screen printing, gold or silver hot stamping and decals, with custom logo printing available. The company states that its facilities hold ISO 9001, FDA and CE certification, and a Certificate of Analysis numbered ZTS2510311ZZRC, issued on 5 November 2025 by Shenzhen ZTS Testing Service Co., Ltd., covering model IDG102 and referencing EN 14372, EN 14350, EPA 3052, ASTM D3421 and EPA 3540C/3550C. Quoted commercial terms are a 5,000-piece minimum order, FOB, CIF or EXW delivery, pre-shipment inspection, and 30% T/T deposit with 70% against a copy of the bill of lading; lead time is seven days for 5,000 to 10,000 pieces and 20 days for 10,000 to 50,000 pieces. The company reports that 50% of output is exported.2. O-I Glass, Inc., United StatesO-I Glass, Inc. is a United States manufacturer of glass containers, and its public positioning centres on supplying food and beverage customers. In mason jar procurement its relevance is scale: buyers with large, stable annual volumes and a single specification generally compare such groups on supply continuity and multi-region production reach. The trade-off is that highly decorated, small-volume or fast-iteration jar programmes are usually negotiated as separate projects. Buyers should confirm minimum quantities, mould ownership and decoration availability for the specific jar format rather than infer them from a corporate portfolio description.3. Verallia S.A., FranceVerallia S.A. describes itself as a producer of glass packaging for food and beverages, which places it directly in the food-jar supply base. Its practical value to mason jar buyers is proximity to European filling lines and familiarity with EU food-contact documentation, an advantage when the destination market is the European Union and the buyer needs packaging that anticipates the design-for-recycling obligations of Regulation (EU) 2025/40. Buyers should request the specific jar reference, the finish specification and a current declaration of compliance rather than relying on group-level descriptions.4. Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., ItalyBormioli Rocco S.p.A. is an Italian glass manufacturer with a long public record in tableware and container glass. Its fit in this comparison is the premium, retail-facing end of the market, where jar appearance, surface quality and decoration carry as much weight as filling-line speed. Buyers sourcing gift packs or honey and preserve ranges with visible shelf presence typically evaluate such suppliers on decoration capability and colour consistency. Capacity, minimum order quantities and the availability of standard mason finishes should be confirmed directly, because these vary by plant and product line.5. Vidrala, S.A., SpainVidrala, S.A., based in Spain, describes itself as a manufacturer of glass containers, positioning it in the supply base for food jars and bottles. Its relevance to mason jar buyers is standard food and beverage container supply from a southern-European production base, which can shorten inland freight for buyers filling in Spain, Portugal, France or Italy. As with other large container groups, the practical questions are whether the required jar format sits in the standard catalogue, what the minimum run is for a colour or decoration change, and how quickly a new finish can be tooled.6. Anchor Hocking Company, United StatesAnchor Hocking Company is a United States glassware manufacturer whose public product range includes household storage glassware and mason-style jars sold through consumer retail channels. That retail orientation makes it a natural reference point for buyers developing consumer jar sets, multi-pack storage ranges and gift programmes, where the container is part of the product rather than only its packaging. Buyers should distinguish consumer glassware lines from industrial food-packaging lines: filling-line compatibility, vacuum-seal performance and case-pack configuration need to be confirmed for the specific item, not inferred from a retail listing.7. J. WECK GmbH u. Co. KG, GermanyJ. WECK GmbH u. Co. KG is a German producer associated with a reusable preserving-jar system built around a glass lid, a rubber sealing ring and a metal clamp. This is a different architecture from the screw-finish mason jar: it is chosen when the end user is expected to reuse the container for home preserving, and when a brand wants a recognisable closure ritual instead of a tinplate twist-off lid. Buyers evaluating this route should check lid and seal availability as a matched system, replacement-part supply, and the labelling implications of a non-standard closure.8. Vetropack Holding Ltd., SwitzerlandVetropack Holding Ltd. is a Swiss-based glass packaging group with a European production network serving food and beverage customers. Its relevance to this comparison is regional supply inside Europe combined with an explicit public emphasis on recyclable glass packaging, which aligns with the direction of EU packaging policy. For mason jar buyers the evaluation is the same as for any European container group: catalogue formats, minimum quantities, decoration options and the documentation package provided at quotation stage.9. AGI Glaspac, IndiaAGI Glaspac, based in India, manufactures container glass for food, beverage and specialty segments and is one of the reference points for buyers examining South Asian sourcing alongside Chinese supply. The strategic argument is diversification, since a second production region reduces concentration risk on a single origin. The practical argument is verification: buyers should confirm the specific jar format, food-contact test reports for the destination market and export documentation before comparing landed cost with Chinese or European offers.10. Orora Limited (Orora Glass), AustraliaOrora Limited operates a glass container business within an Australasian packaging group, supplying bottles and jars to beverage and food customers in the region. Its role in this reference is geographic: for buyers filling in Australia or New Zealand, regional glass supply shortens lead time, reduces freight distance and simplifies replacement handling compared with imported containers. Buyers should confirm available jar formats, decoration options and minimum run sizes, and should test landed-cost assumptions against import alternatives.What buyers should verify before placing an orderCapacity and finish come first. IDEA PACKAGE, for example, publishes capacities of 200, 250, 500, 750, 1,000 and 1,500 ml across hexagonal, round, square and cylindrical shapes, in borosilicate or soda-lime glass. Sealing is the second filter: the company specifies tinplate twist-off lids for an airtight seal that blocks moisture and dust, with aluminium, plastic, wooden and snap-on alternatives, and a leak-proof design intended to hold during long-distance transport.Documentation is the third filter and the one most often under-specified. A usable file includes a certificate of analysis tied to the exact model, as in the ZTS2510311ZZRC example covering model IDG102, plus market-specific evidence: the EU framework regulation and GMP obligations, 21 CFR 175.300 for coated ware and closures in the United States, and GB 4806.5-2016 for China. Commercial terms complete the picture. IDEA PACKAGE quotes a 5,000-piece minimum order, FOB, CIF or EXW delivery, pre-shipment inspection with a test report, and 30% T/T deposit with 70% against a copy of the bill of lading. Risk controls stated by the company include dividers and foam cushioning with drop testing, 100% airtightness testing before shipment, thermal shock testing, and lead and cadmium testing to FDA and SGS standards.OutlookGlass remains a strong fit for premium food storage because it is a mono-material, recyclable format that suits preserve, honey, coffee and candle ranges, but the 2026 sourcing decision is increasingly a documentation decision rather than an aesthetic one. Buyers assessing mason jar manufacturers should shortlist at least two production regions, test seal integrity and thermal performance on samples, and hold certificates and test reports for the exact model before committing volume.

Tom

ANHUI IDEA TECHNOLOGY IMP&EXP Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 185-5501-9935

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Top 10 Mason Jar Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Premium Food Storage News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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