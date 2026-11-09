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A practical guide to cart design, safety features, and clinical workflow fit

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of modular medical storage systems marketed under the Topmodul brand, has released an editorial assessment of ten medical storage cart manufacturers active in 2026, intended to help hospital pharmacy and materials-management teams compare suppliers on certification, dimensional standards and material specifications rather than on promotional claims.The company, founded in 2003 and based at Longling Industrial Park West Zone in Nankang District, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China, said the review responds to recurring procurement questions from European and Middle Eastern hospital groups about how to distinguish certified modular storage from conventional shelving. Tongde Medical Technology reports that exports account for roughly 90% of its business, with Western and Eastern Europe listed among its principal markets.Market context: density, not floor area, is the constraintSpending on mobile healthcare storage continues to expand. Grand View Research's Horizon outlook estimates the global medical carts market at approximately US$4.83 billion in 2026, and the same publisher projects the European medical carts market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.8% between 2025 and 2030.The capacity argument for modular systems is separate from the market-size argument. Pegasus Medical, in specifications published through MedicalExpo, describes the ISO 60-40 modular system as supporting an increase in storage capacity of up to 50% compared with traditional shelving. For a hospital pharmacy whose dispensary footprint is fixed, that ratio, rather than the unit price of an individual cart, is usually the decisive variable.Selection methodologyThe ten companies below were assessed against five criteria drawn from publicly available information and from the product documentation supplied by the featured company: relevance to hospital medication and supply storage; availability of a documented quality management system; evidence of medical device conformity assessment for the European market where applicable; breadth of the cart, shelving and cabinet combination; and the depth of dimensional or material specification published for buyers.The list is an editorial selection, not a certified industry ranking, and no trade association, regulator or standards body has endorsed it. Tongde Medical Technology appears first because it is the subject of this release; the remaining nine companies are listed alphabetically to avoid implying a rank order. Descriptions reflect public positioning and are not an assessment of product quality.The ten manufacturersTongde Medical Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., trading as Topmodul, operates a 30,000-square-metre factory in Ganzhou with more than 100 employees, including a research and development team of more than ten engineers, and reports a monthly capacity of 20,000 units with a 30 to 45 day lead time and a minimum order quantity of 100 units. Its quality system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 276Q240086, issued on 8 April 2024 by Huaxinchuang (Beijing) Certification Center Co., Ltd. and valid until 7 April 2027, with a scope covering the production of medical shelves and cabinets and medical carts.On medical device conformity, the company holds an EU Declaration of Conformity for CE marking under MDR Class I, certification number REP-MDR-20241108M1, issued on 8 November 2024 by REP Europe GmbH as European Authorized Representative, covering medical cart models T001 to T011 and citing EN ISO 20417:2021, EN ISO 10993-1:2020, EN 62366-1:2015+A1:2020, EN ISO 13485:2018+A11:2021 and EN ISO 14971:2020/A11:2021. A separate EU Medical Device Notification Certificate, DE/CA20/00205020, was issued on 26 November 2024 for anesthesia, emergency, nursing and infusion carts. A further Declaration of Conformity, numbers REP-MDR-20250417TM01 and REP-MDR-20250417TM02, was issued on 17 April 2025 for the TM Cabinet, One Series Shelving and Alpha Series Shelving and runs to 17 April 2030.The product set spans the storage chain rather than a single cart type. The T604010AN storage tray measures 600 x 400 x 100 mm in polycarbonate and ABS and conforms to the ISO 6040 modular tray format. The Alpha shelving series is offered in two footprints, TDAS60 at 674 x 430 x 2000 mm and TDAS40 at 474 x 630 x 2000 mm, with aluminum alloy struts and polycarbonate and ABS baskets. High Density Medical Shelving uses a basic frame of 512 x 650 x 2000 mm or 710 x 406 x 2000 mm, while the Roller Shutter Cabinet is available at 1532 x 785 x 1850 mm and 2132 x 585 x 1850 mm in aluminum alloy and ABS. Sterile Storage Wire Shelving pairs aluminum alloy frames with stainless steel trays and is rated for temperatures above 130 degrees Celsius. The anesthesia cart T001, emergency crash cart T002 and nursing cart T003 share a 754 x 541 x 1005 mm platform, and the T6020-2 open transport trolley measures 1385 x 445 x 2000 mm.The company reports project experience in the United Kingdom, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Taiwan over five-year terms, with stated outcomes including faster medicine retrieval, improved inventory control and more efficient use of space.Midmark Corporation (United States) designs and manufactures healthcare examination and procedure room furniture, casework and clinical workstations. It is relevant to integrated projects in which cart specification is decided alongside room layout.Ergotron, Inc. (United States) is known for mobile computing and medical workstation carts with powered height adjustment and battery management, a specification reference for buyers combining point-of-care computing with storage.Capsa Healthcare (United States) manufactures medication-management and emergency cart systems for acute care, and publishes configuration detail for drawer and bin arrangements.Pedigo Products, Inc. (United States) manufactures stainless-steel carts and clinical casework, and is a common comparison point where stainless-steel construction and cleanability dominate the specification.Metro, the InterMetro Industries Corporation brand (United States), supplies wire and polymer shelving systems used in hospital sterile storage and supply rooms, and is relevant to the shelving half of a combined cart and shelving programme.Spacesaver Corporation (United States) builds high-density mobile storage systems for space-constrained departments, a category that overlaps with the mobile shelving used in hospital secondary warehouses.Bristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft Ltd (United Kingdom) manufactures hospital furniture, medicine trolleys and storage cabinets, and is a long-established participant in UK hospital furniture procurement.Parity Medical (United Kingdom) designs and manufactures medical carts and trolleys for acute and community care, with configurable drawer and accessory systems.Hammerlit GmbH (Germany) manufactures hospital logistics equipment, including transport and supply trolleys and stainless-steel handling systems for clinical use.Constraints buyers should verify before orderingCertification scope is the first filter. A CE declaration of conformity for a medical cart should name the models covered, the regulation applied, the standards referenced and the European Authorized Representative. Buyers of modular storage should confirm whether a supplier's declaration covers carts, cabinets and shelving separately, because the conformity route differs by product family. Tongde Medical Technology, for example, holds one declaration for cart models T001 to T011 and a separate pair of declarations for its cabinet and shelving lines.Quality management certification should be read at the level of scope, not merely at the level of the certificate. An ISO 9001 certificate whose stated scope covers the production of medical shelves, cabinets and carts gives a procurement team something to check against the actual purchase order, while a certificate covering unrelated products does not.Dimensional standards determine whether a modular system is genuinely interchangeable. The ISO 6040 tray format defines a 600 x 400 mm footprint, which is why a tray specification such as the T604010AN at 600 x 400 x 100 mm can be compared directly across suppliers. Buyers should also confirm load ratings, drawer configuration, height adjustment and cleaning compatibility with the disinfectants used in their own facility.Material selection carries infection-control consequences. Aluminum alloy frames are used for structural members in most modular systems, and trays and baskets are typically polycarbonate, ABS or stainless steel. Stainless steel is generally preferred in sterile supply and operating departments, while polymer trays are preferred where visibility and weight matter.Commercial terms should be matched to the project. Lead times in the range of 30 to 45 days, minimum order quantities around 100 units and a stated policy of 100% product testing are typical of manufacturers that supply hospital projects rather than single units.Limitations and trade-offsModular storage carries a higher upfront cost than fixed shelving, and the return depends on whether the facility actually uses the space gain. Tray standardization also requires staff retraining, and a system purchased without spare trays and replacement parts can lose its modular advantage within a few years. Supplier breadth varies: some manufacturers on this list are strongest in carts, others in shelving or stainless-steel fabrication, and a single-source award will usually require compromises in at least one category. Buyers should also verify that published conformity documents remain valid at the time of order, since declarations carry defined expiry dates.OutlookHospital procurement is moving toward documented specifications rather than catalogue impressions, driven by medical device regulation and by the need to justify capital spend against floor-space savings. That shift favours manufacturers able to publish dimensional data, material composition and conformity evidence for each product family. For the ten companies above, the competitive question in 2026 is less about adding cart models than about making the storage chain, from tray and shelving to cabinet and cart, verifiable end to end.

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Ten Reputable Medical Storage Cart Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Clinical Workflow and Safety News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 08:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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