Zhongda Hengyuan Natural Colors Certification Fact Sheet

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Certified Quality and Natural Innovation in Food Coloring Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certificate records for Gardenia Blue, Beetroot Red, Radish Red and Gardenia Yellow show Halal, Kosher, ISO 9001, FSSC 22000 and Non-GMO Project coverage, with product-specific restrictions buyers should verify.Henan Zhongda Hengyuan Biotechnology Stock Co.,Ltd., a natural color manufacturer founded in 1993 and based in Linying Industrial Park, Luohe, Henan, lists a set of international certifications across its Gardenia Blue, Beetroot Red, Radish Red and Gardenia Yellow lines, according to certificate records provided by the company. The records include Halal, ISO 9001, FSSC 22000, Kosher, Non-GMO Project and FDA GRAS documentation, and they matter because natural colors are only usable in regulated food markets when the specific grade, source and label declaration are supported by compliance paperwork.The company's product specification describes its natural colorants as 'derived from fruit and vegetable extracts (including anthocyanins), covering red, yellow, blue, green, purple, orange, brown, black, and white color ranges.' The four lines examined here sit within that broader portfolio and illustrate a central procurement reality: a natural color is not a single commodity. It is a grade, a source, a stability profile and a regulatory position that must be matched to a food matrix and a target market.Why Natural Colors Are a Documentation BusinessFood and beverage manufacturers are reformulating with plant-derived colors as retailers and consumers ask for simpler ingredient lists. The shift is not uniform. Anthocyanin-based reds behave differently from betalain-based reds, and blue remains one of the harder hues to source from natural materials. For procurement teams, the practical question is not whether a natural color exists, but whether a specific grade can survive the process, the pH range, the shelf life and the permitted list of the destination market.That makes certification records part of the product, not a background file. A Halal or Kosher certificate determines whether a grade can enter certain product lines. An FSSC 22000 or ISO 9001 certificate supports a supplier qualification review. A Non-GMO Project verification or FDA GRAS notice can affect how a formulation is positioned in the United States. None of these documents guarantees performance in a beverage or a confectionery system, but their absence can stop a project before performance is tested.What the Certification Records CoverThe company's certificate records list several schemes with specific numbers, issuers and validity periods. The table below summarizes the records most relevant to natural color sourcing. Some records carry start dates in 2026; buyers should confirm current status with the company and the issuer before relying on them in a live specification.CertificateRecorded numberIssuerListed validityScope noteHalalSSPY-201318-34572ShaanXi Shang Pin Yuan Halal Food & Restaurant Management Co.,Ltd (SSPY)14 Jan 2026 – 28 Dec 2028106 products listed in the attached pagesISO 900100123Q38181R3M/4100China Quality Certification Centre21 Nov 2024 – 17 Nov 2026Design and production of food additives, including colorants, extracts and calcium carbonateFSSC 22000CQC25FS1000R2M/4100China Quality Certification Centre3 Sep 2025 – 29 Aug 2028Food chain subcategory C4; K; production of food additivesKosherFD5A4-2BT0WKOF-K Kosher Supervision27 Jul 2026 – 31 Jul 2027Beetroot Concentrate XF-03; Beetroot Concentrate YL-03; Beetroot Red; Beta Carotene; Beta Carotene AM-30 (Parve)Non-GMO ProjectC-674294-2026NON GMO Project4 May 2026 – 1 Apr 2027Sweetism allulose and natural sweetener gradesFDA GRASGRN 001309U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationFiled 5 Mar 2026D-psicose (allulose) produced using D-psicose 3-epimerase expressed in Bacillus subtilis CGMCC 22577; excludes infant formula and foods for infants and young childrenA VeganSu certificate is also listed. Its scope includes Annatto Extract, Beetroot Concentrate, Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene, Black Carrot Concentrate, Cabbage Concentrate, Cacao Color, Calcium Carbonate, Capsicum Oleoresin, Carthamus Yellow and two compound colorants. The certificate number is E892173R01, issued by SHANGHAI SUYE TECHNICAL SERVICES CO., LTD. The Non-GMO Project record covers sweetener grades rather than the four color lines, but it is relevant to buyers evaluating the company's broader ingredient portfolio.Product Fact Sheet: Four Natural Color LinesThe four color lines below are not interchangeable. Each has a different source, chemistry and application range. The summaries use the company's product specification records and should be treated as a starting point for formula trials, not as a substitute for them.Gardenia Blue (E30/100)Gardenia Blue is extracted from gardenia fruit. The company lists water-soluble powder and oil-soluble liquid forms. The color is described as stable in aqueous conditions at pH 4–10, with light and heat resistance listed among its selling points. Typical applications include frozen beverages, confectionery, ice cream, juice and smoothies, beverages, and baked goods and snacks.The regulatory position is category-specific. The company's FAQ states that its gardenia blue meets FDA 21 CFR 73.168 and is exempt from certification, but is not approved for ice cream and is only allowed for specified categories such as beverages and candies. In the EU, the company notes that gardenia blue is under EFSA review and is not yet authorized as a food color for general use. A buyer should map the grade to the permitted category before running a pilot.Beetroot Red (E162)Beetroot Red is derived from red beet root, with betanin as the main pigment. The company offers water-soluble powder, water-soluble liquid and oil-soluble liquid forms. The product specification lists a red tone within pH 3.0–8.0 and good light resistance. Applications include beverages, chocolate, confectionery, ice cream, meat and poultry, plant-based meat, fruit preparation and jelly.Beetroot red is often considered for red and pink shades in acidic systems, but its performance depends on water activity and heat exposure. The company's FAQ notes that natural colors may fade under high temperature or strong light, and recommends grade selection and pre-testing before mass production. That caution applies to beetroot red as much as to anthocyanin-based reds.Radish Red (E50)Radish Red is an anthocyanin pigment extracted from red radish. The company lists a water-soluble powder form. The specification describes a vivid red color that is most stable under acidic conditions, with pH 3.0–5.0 listed as the range in which the color is strongest. Recommended applications include acidic beverages, fruit juice, jam, confectionery, sour fillings, seasonings, frozen desserts and acidic canned foods.The restrictions are as important as the recommendations. The company's FAQ states that radish red is not suitable for neutral dairy drinks, high-pH protein drinks or systems with long-time high-temperature sterilization. A deodorized grade is available for flavor-sensitive products such as clear beverages, where the standard grade's slight vegetable note may be detectable. Buyers should confirm the grade and the dosage with application trials.Gardenia Yellow (E30/60/100/300/500)Gardenia Yellow is extracted from gardenia fruit, with carotenoid and crocin as the main color components. The company lists water-soluble powder, water-soluble liquid and oil-soluble liquid forms across several color-value grades. The specification describes stability at pH 4–10, with light and heat resistance listed among its features. Applications include beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat products, dairy, seasoning and instant food. An optional low-geniposide grade is also listed.Manufacturing and Supply FactThe company was founded in 1993. Its Luohe site covers 200,000 square meters and employs 400 people. Annual production capacity is listed at 100,000 tonnes, with a 110-engineer R&D team. Exports account for 50% of output, and the company lists markets including the USA, EU, SAM, RUS, SEA, KOR, JPN, MEA and AFR. It reports serving more than 4,000 customers.For allulose, the company operates dedicated D-Allulose lines with 24-hour intelligent continuous production. Its OEM/ODM capability record lists monthly capacity of 833.33 tons, a 30-day lead time and a 5-ton MOQ for custom allulose. The company says its allulose purity is stable at ≥99%, with residual protein below national detection limits. The QC center is CNAS accredited, and the company says it can supply factory test reports and third-party reports including SGS. These supply facts are relevant to natural color buyers because they indicate the scale and quality infrastructure behind the broader ingredient portfolio, even though the color lines have their own specifications.What the Certificates Mean for Food ManufacturersFor buyers, the practical impact is a shorter verification path. Certificate numbers can be checked against issuers. Product-specific restrictions can be mapped against the target market. Application data can be tested in the matrix. The combination reduces the risk of a late-stage rejection caused by a missing document or a mislabeled grade.The records also show where the portfolio is narrow. The Kosher certificate, for example, lists specific products such as Beetroot Concentrate XF-03, Beetroot Concentrate YL-03, Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene and Beta Carotene AM-30. It does not cover every color in the portfolio. The Halal certificate covers 106 products in its attached pages. A buyer should confirm that the exact grade and source are within the certificate scope rather than assuming that a company-level certificate covers every SKU.The same logic applies to the FDA GRAS notice. GRN 001309 covers D-psicose produced using D-psicose 3-epimerase expressed in Bacillus subtilis CGMCC 22577, with stated exclusions. It is not a blanket approval for every allulose grade or every use. The Non-GMO Project verification covers listed Sweetism allulose and natural sweetener grades. The VeganSu certificate covers a specific list of colors and compounds. These are documentary assets, but they are bounded assets.Limits, Restrictions and Sourcing ChecksNatural colors are not drop-in equivalents in every system. The following checks are supported by the company's own product and FAQ records and should be part of a buyer's qualification process.・Gardenia Blue has category restrictions in the United States and is not approved for ice cream; in the EU, it is described as under EFSA review and not yet authorized for general food use.・Radish Red is not suitable for neutral dairy drinks, high-pH protein drinks or long-time high-temperature sterilization; a deodorized grade is available for flavor-sensitive systems.・Anthocyanin-based colors, including radish red and black carrot, are pH-dependent; redness is strongest in acidic systems, and color shifts should be expected outside the recommended range.・Beetroot red and other natural colors may fade under high temperature or strong light; grade selection and pre-testing are required before mass production.・Carmine is derived from cochineal insects and is not vegan; buyers seeking vegan reds should ask for plant-based alternatives such as beet red or purple sweet potato red.・Allulose sold in the EU requires separate confirmation of novel food authorization status; the company's records reviewed here cover FDA GRAS and US credentials, not a general EU authorization.・Certificate records may carry future start dates; verify current validity, scope and product coverage with the company and the issuing body before use in a live specification.Customer Base and Application SupportCase-study records list Glico in Japan, ADM in the United States and Nestlé globally as customer examples. The records describe projects involving food coloring, clean-label support and color stability through shelf life. The company also lists on-site technical support, custom formulations that meet local regulations and customer specifications, consistent product quality and timely delivery as project highlights. These are company-provided case records, not independently audited outcomes, and should be treated as references for a buyer's own qualification process.The application support model is relevant to the four color lines. A gardenia blue project may require a category check before a stability trial. A radish red project may require a pH and flavor review. A beetroot red project may require a heat-load test. A gardenia yellow project may require a color-value adjustment. The supplier's ability to provide samples, specification sheets, COAs and application guidance is part of the sourcing decision.OutlookThe next phase of competition in natural colors is likely to be less about new hue discovery and more about documentation, application support and supply consistency. Manufacturers that can match a certificate to a product, a product to a process and a process to a market's permitted list will have an advantage in procurement discussions. The four lines examined here show both the breadth of the portfolio and the number of checks that sit between a certificate record and a production batch.For food manufacturers, the useful takeaway is procedural. Start with the target market's permitted list, then confirm the certificate scope, then test the grade in the actual matrix, then verify the supply record. That sequence is slower than a sample request, but it is more likely to produce a color that survives scale-up, shelf life and label review.Company contact information, as provided by the company:Henan Zhongda Hengyuan Biotechnology Stock Co.,Ltd.· Email:...· Tel: +86 181-3562-8101· WhatsApp: +86 181-3562-8101· Address: East of Jinger Road, North of Weier Road, Linying Industrial Park, Luohe City, 462600, Henan, China

Sarah Zhang

Henan Zhongda Hengyuan Biotechnology Stock Co.,Ltd.

+86 181 3562 8101

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Zhongda Hengyuan Natural Colors Certification Fact Sheet News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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