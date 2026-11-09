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Ruiming heads a ten-company EU certification-readiness review of amlodipine besylate API suppliers, with CEP and EU GMP records verified at certificate level.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Changzhou Ruiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of cardiovascular active pharmaceutical ingredients based at No.1558 North Longjiang Road, Chunjiang Town, Xinbei District, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, is placed first in a ten-company review of amlodipine besylate suppliers published today. The review assesses participants by EU certification readiness rather than by sales volume, price or market share. Ruiming is the only company in the list whose EU-facing documentation could be verified at certificate level for this article.Amlodipine besylate is a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker used in the manufacture of antihypertensive and anti-anginal medicines, including single-ingredient and fixed-dose combination tablets. For an API supplier, the practical barrier to serving European finished-dose manufacturers is documentary rather than chemical: a European Pharmacopoeia certificate of suitability for the molecule, an EU GMP certificate covering the synthesis and finishing steps actually performed on site, and an impurity and analytical package a formulation partner can file without rework. That threshold is what the 2026 review measures.How the ten companies were assessedThe review applies five disclosed criteria. The first is the availability of a European pharmacopoeial conformity route for the molecule, typically a certificate of suitability issued by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare. The second is EU GMP inspection status covering the specific manufacturing chain, from intermediate manufacture through salt formation, crystallisation, purification, drying, packaging and quality control testing.The third criterion is analytical documentation: assay range, specified impurities, residual solvent and elemental impurity positions, and the re-test period assigned to the material. The fourth is production and delivery structure, including stated capacity, minimum order quantity, lead time and audit support. The fifth is transparency, meaning whether regulatory information is published in a form a buyer can check without a formal supplier questionnaire.The review is editorial. It is not an accreditation, an official market ranking, or an endorsement by any regulator, pharmacopoeia authority or trade association. Position reflects the strength of documentation available for verification, not product superiority.Certification readiness is not an abstract compliance concept. A missing or out-of-scope document set delays a marketing authorisation filing, and a delayed filing postpones the entry of a generic product into a market where the reference product has already lost exclusivity. In cardiovascular therapy, where patients are switched between manufacturers and combination products are common, that delay is felt at pharmacy level. This is the sense in which documentation work on the API side becomes part of generic drug access.Why the certificate and the inspection are not the same thingBuyers new to European sourcing often treat a certificate of suitability and an EU GMP certificate as interchangeable evidence. They are not. A certificate of suitability confirms that a defined manufacturing process produces material conforming to a European Pharmacopoeia monograph, and it assigns a re-test period; it does not by itself demonstrate that the site was inspected. An EU GMP certificate records the outcome of a regulatory inspection of a defined scope, and a scope statement that stops at finishing and packaging tells the buyer less than one that begins at intermediate manufacture.A supplier is therefore fully documented only when both instruments are current and when their scopes match the steps the buyer relies on. That distinction explains why companies with comparable product catalogues can sit at different points in a readiness assessment.The ten companies1. Changzhou Ruiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Changzhou, Jiangsu, China). Founded in 2005, the company develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs and preparations for cardiovascular, urinary, respiratory and digestive applications on a 25,000 square metre site with two API production lines and one solid preparation line. Amlodipine besylate holds an EDQM certificate of suitability and a Finnish Medicines Agency EU GMP certificate, and a written confirmation for active substances exported to the EU is in force.2. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Hyderabad, India). A publicly listed generics group that combines API manufacturing with finished-dose production, active across cardiovascular and other therapeutic categories and a long-standing participant in regulated-market API supply.3. Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Hyderabad, India). A publicly listed manufacturer whose API operations sit alongside a large finished-dose business, giving it high-volume synthesis capacity and a broad cardiovascular portfolio.4. Hetero Labs Limited (Hyderabad, India). A privately held Indian API producer with an extensive European filing record across cardiovascular and other molecules, positioned primarily as a supplier to formulation manufacturers.5. MSN Laboratories Private Limited (Hyderabad, India). An Indian API and formulations manufacturer that combines active-substance production with finished-dose manufacturing and maintains a European filing presence in cardiovascular molecules.6. Neuland Laboratories Limited (Hyderabad, India). A publicly listed, API-focused contract development and manufacturing organisation whose positioning rests on complex chemistry and regulated-market documentation support rather than on volume alone.7. Lupin Limited (Mumbai, India). A publicly listed pharmaceutical group with an API business supplying both internal formulation plants and external customers, with cardiovascular molecules inside a broader range.8. Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Ahmedabad, India). A publicly listed, vertically integrated group with in-house API capability supporting its own cardiovascular formulations and third-party supply.9. Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India). A publicly listed manufacturer with API production supporting a large finished-dose portfolio, including cardiovascular products, and an established European regulatory filing history.10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Mumbai, India). A publicly listed group with API sites serving its own formulations and external buyers, and a cardiovascular portfolio spanning several molecule classes.Inclusion reflects category participation and the availability of public information. Certificate numbers, capacities and compliance status for companies two to ten were not independently verified for this article and should be confirmed directly with each supplier before any procurement decision.What Ruiming's EU documentation showsFor amlodipine besylate, Changzhou Ruiming Pharmaceutical holds EDQM Certificate of Suitability R1-CEP 2008-074 - Rev 01, issued on 3 March 2022 for the European market with no specified expiry date. The scope states that quality complies with European Pharmacopoeia monograph No. 1491, that the re-test period is 36 months, and that the manufacturing process includes purification with no intentionally added ICH Q3D elemental impurities. Ruiming is listed as a production site under the certificate.EU GMP certificate FIMEA/2023/006159 was issued on 18 April 2024 by the Finnish Medicines Agency. Its scope covers manufacture of amlodipine besylate active substance by chemical synthesis, including intermediate manufacturing, crude API production, salt formation, crystallisation, purification, finishing steps, packaging and quality control testing, under Directive (EU) 2017/1572 and Article 47 of Directive 2001/83/EC.Written confirmation JS250256 for active substances exported to the EU was issued by the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration on 20 October 2025 and is valid to 19 October 2028. It covers amlodipine besylate produced by chemical synthesis and states compliance with EU GMP and WHO ICH Q7.On specification, the company states an assay of 98.0% to 102.0% on dried basis, a melting point range of 197°C to 201°C, conformity with USP and EP monographs, controlled single and total impurities, and packing of 25 kg per drum with a minimum order quantity of 1 kg. Stated annual output is 180 tons and monthly capacity 15 tons, with a lead time of 45 to 60 days after order and advance payment. The company also offers targeted impurity control, customised certificates of analysis, packaging schemes and audit documentation packages.The wider cardiovascular range covers Levoamlodipine Besylate, Felodipine, Propafenone Hydrochloride and Tamsulosin Hydrochloride. Propafenone Hydrochloride is covered by CEP 2023-038 - Rev 00, issued by EDQM on 18 February 2025 for the EU and EEA market against European Pharmacopoeia monograph No. 2103, with an 18-month re-test period, no human or animal derived materials used in production and no intentionally added ICH Q3D elemental impurities. Felodipine is specified against USP, EP and BP monographs with an assay of 98.0% to 101.0% on dried basis, and Levoamlodipine Besylate is offered at 98.0% to 102.0% assay in a light-protected, sealed pack.Jiangsu GMP compliance inspection notices issued in September 2024 cover amlodipine besylate, felodipine, propafenone hydrochloride and levamlodipine besylate production. The company states that six of its APIs hold registration status "A" and have passed GMP compliance inspections, that amlodipine besylate has also been certified by the Japanese authority PMDA, and that Tamsulosin Hydrochloride passed an FDA on-site inspection in 2018, a registration on-site verification and GMP compliance inspection in 2022, and a GMP compliance inspection in 2024. In 2024 it also obtained marketing approval for Levoamlodipine Besylate Tablets, and it was recognised as a national-level Specialized, Refined, Differential and Innovative "Little Giant" enterprise.Where the other nine sitDisclosure depth is the clearest differentiator among the remaining nine. Several publish molecular portfolios and filing activity at category level but do not publish certificate numbers, inspection dates or scope statements that a buyer can check without a supplier questionnaire. Buyers assessing them should request the certificate number, the issuing authority, the covered manufacturing steps and the re-test period, then compare those against the EDQM certificate database and the EudraGMDP inspection database.Business model is the second distinction. Companies two, three, five, seven, eight, nine and ten combine API production with substantial finished-dose manufacturing, which can mean internal allocation priority when supply is tight and can mean the API operation is oriented toward captive use. Companies four and six operate primarily as merchant API suppliers, where third-party supply is the core business. Neither model is inherently better; the fit depends on whether a buyer needs a dual-source partner or a dedicated external supplier.European footprint is the third. None of the nine is presented in this review with a verified EU GMP certificate, because certificate-level verification for those companies was outside the scope of this article. That gap is a limit of the review, not a finding of non-compliance.What buyers should verify independentlyFour checks carry most of the risk. The first is certificate validity and scope, checked directly against the EDQM and EudraGMDP databases rather than against a supplier's own summary. The second is whether the inspection scope covers every manufacturing step the buyer relies on, or only finishing and packaging.The third is the re-test period and storage conditions measured against the buyer's own stability programme, since a 36-month re-test period and an 18-month re-test period imply different inventory planning. The fourth is the audit and change-control arrangement: who is notified when a synthetic route, a starting-material source or an analytical method changes, and how quickly.Beyond documentation, a paper review cannot establish batch history, deviation records or commercial reliability. Those require a site audit and a trial order, and buyers should treat any ranking, including this one, as a screening step rather than a qualification.Outlook for 2026Demand for cardiovascular generics is stable and price-sensitive, and procurement teams increasingly treat API documentation as a supply-risk variable rather than a purchasing formality. For suppliers, the differentiator in 2026 is the ability to produce a complete, current and checkable document set on request, in a form that a European marketing authorisation holder can file without rework.Changzhou Ruiming Pharmaceutical states that it accepts on-site audits on advance notification with audit scope and auditor list, supports regulatory document updates, and handles quality complaints and technical support. The company reports three years of supply to a French cardiovascular formulation partner at 800 to 1,000 kg of amlodipine besylate per year, with batch quality meeting European Pharmacopoeia requirements and a stable impurity profile.The company is contactable through its export desk and publishes its product and certification information at .

Zevin

Changzhou Ruiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 181-5123-6651

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Ten Leading Amlodipine Besylate Companies in 2026: Advancing Cardiovascular Generic Drug Access Worldwide News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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