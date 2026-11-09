JIUGUANG Lighting Expands LED Pod Light Solutions For Global Markets

ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for versatile auxiliary automotive lighting continues to create opportunities for manufacturers serving the global off-road vehicle aftermarket. Among these products, LED pod lights have become an important lighting option for trucks, SUVs, 4x4 vehicles, and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). Their compact design, flexible mounting options, and different beam configurations make them suitable for a variety of driving environments. Against this industry background, JIUGUANG Lighting continues to develop its automotive lighting product portfolio, including LED ditch lights and A-pillar pod lighting solutions for international distributors, automotive brands, and OEM/ODM customers.## JIUGUANG Lighting Strengthens Its Automotive Lighting Manufacturing CapabilitiesJIUGUANG Lighting is an automotive and off-road auxiliary lighting manufacturer with 15 years of manufacturing experience. The company develops automotive lighting fixtures, accessories, and customized solutions for different vehicle applications.Its manufacturing operations cover approximately 15,000 square meters and employ more than 200 people. The factory operates 13 production lines, including two automated production lines and one dust-free workshop. Its in-house capabilities include hardware processing, die-casting, injection molding, and SMT production, supported by an experienced research and development team.These manufacturing resources allow JIUGUANG to coordinate product development, component processing, and assembly within its own production facility. The company also supports more than 20 flexible customization services and maintains approximately 2,000 SKUs, with selected stocked products available for shipment within three days.For international buyers, these capabilities provide a manufacturing foundation for sourcing automotive LED lighting products, developing customized product ranges, and managing wholesale supply requirements.## LED Pod Lights for Off-Road and Automotive ApplicationsLED pod lights are compact auxiliary lighting products designed to provide additional illumination beyond standard vehicle headlights. Depending on their beam configuration and mounting position, they can support different lighting requirements for off-road driving and vehicle applications.JIUGUANG's LED ditch light range includes compact 2-inch to 3.2-inch LED pods, with selected product options extending to 3.5 inches. These products are designed for A-pillar and hood-hinge mounting on 4x4 vehicles, trucks, SUVs, and UTVs.The product range includes several lighting configurations:**Wide Flood LED Pod Lights**Wide flood pods are designed to illuminate nearby trail edges, roadside ditches, and areas beside the front wheels. This configuration is suitable for slow-speed technical driving, forest trails, and rock-crawling environments where drivers need better visibility around vehicle corners.**Combo Beam LED Pod Lights**Combo beam pods combine a focused central beam with wider peripheral illumination. This configuration supports mixed driving environments, including gravel roads and overland routes, where both forward visibility and surrounding coverage are important.**Side-Shooter LED Pod Lights**Side-shooter designs incorporate additional side-facing emitters to provide wider peripheral illumination. They are particularly relevant to compact mounting positions where conventional LED pods have limited room for outward adjustment.These configurations give buyers different options when selecting LED pod lights according to vehicle mounting space, driving conditions, and illumination requirements.## Ditch Light Design Focuses on Beam Coverage and Installation ClearanceLED ditch lights are generally installed near the hood hinges at the base of the vehicle's A-pillars. Their primary function is to illuminate areas that conventional headlights may not adequately cover, particularly roadside edges, tight corners, and nearby obstacles.JIUGUANG's product selection emphasizes three practical considerations: beam coverage, mounting clearance, and glare control.For wide flood applications, the company recommends positioning the lights approximately 25°–45° outward from the hood corner. This arrangement helps illuminate nearby trail edges while reducing unnecessary light across the vehicle hood.For combo beam applications, the combination of focused and wide illumination provides coverage along diagonal trail sections and roadside shoulders.Side-shooter models offer another option for installations where the mounting bracket does not provide sufficient room to rotate a conventional pod outward.The product range also includes white and amber daytime running light (DRL) options. Different configurations allow distributors and vehicle lighting brands to select products according to their customers' requirements.## Compact LED Pod Lights for Vehicle-Specific MountingInstallation compatibility is another important factor in auxiliary lighting procurement. A suitable LED pod must provide adequate clearance around the windshield, wipers, hood, and mounting brackets.JIUGUANG offers compact LED pod options ranging from 2 inches to 3.2 inches for A-pillar and hood-hinge installations. Models listed on its product page include L030-LED, 926Z, and 3.2-inch JG-954-CM.The company also supplies vehicle-specific hood-hinge brackets for selected Toyota, Jeep, and Ford applications, including:- Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra.- Jeep Wrangler JK, JL, and JT.- Ford Bronco.These mounting solutions are designed to use existing hood-hinge mounting points, avoiding the need to drill additional holes into vehicle bodywork when compatible brackets are used.For wholesale customers, JIUGUANG provides both standalone LED pod pairs and complete ditch light kits. Depending on the selected configuration, kits can include two LED pods, waterproof DT wiring harnesses, and vehicle-specific A-pillar brackets.## White and Amber Lighting Options for Different ConditionsLED pod light selection involves more than brightness. Beam color and surrounding environmental conditions also influence visibility.White lighting is one available option for auxiliary illumination, while amber lighting provides an alternative for dusty trails, fog, and falling snow.JIUGUANG's product range includes white and amber DRL configurations, dual-color lighting options, and amber lens covers on selected models.Its product information identifies 6000K white light and 3000K amber light as available color-temperature options in relevant configurations. The selection of these options depends on the intended application and product model.For buyers developing vehicle-specific lighting packages, having different beam patterns and color configurations within one product range can simplify product selection across different customer requirements.## OEM and ODM Services for Global DistributorsBeyond standard product supply, JIUGUANG supports OEM and ODM projects for automotive lighting distributors, wholesalers, and private-label brands.Its LED ditch light solutions offer several customization options, including:- Custom laser logos.- Custom bezel colors.- Amber lens covers.- Vehicle-specific mounting brackets.- Custom packaging and private-label branding.- Different LED pod and wiring harness combinations.These options allow customers to develop product configurations that match their distribution channels and vehicle application requirements.JIUGUANG also supports selected stocked-product orders and customized manufacturing projects. Its manufacturing resources and flexible customization services provide a foundation for working with customers that require either existing products or customized automotive lighting solutions.For international markets, certification requirements vary according to product models and destination countries. JIUGUANG lists compliance options including CE, E-Mark, SAE, DOT, UKCA, and C-Tick/RCM for applicable products. Its ditch light product information also identifies ECE R10 and IP68-related compliance for the relevant product range. Buyers can request model-specific documentation when evaluating products for their target markets.## Supporting the Global Automotive Lighting MarketAs an automotive lighting manufacturer, JIUGUANG serves a range of vehicle applications, including trucks, 4x4s, motorcycles, UTVs, and ATVs. Its broader product portfolio includes LED driving lights, LED light bars, laser auxiliary lighting, motorcycle LED spotlights, and mounting accessories.The company's manufacturing structure, product selection, and OEM/ODM capabilities support different sourcing requirements from international distributors and automotive lighting brands.Its LED pod light and ditch light range provides options for buyers seeking compact auxiliary lighting, different beam configurations, vehicle-specific mounting solutions, and customized wholesale packages.By combining in-house manufacturing capabilities with product customization and vehicle-specific accessories, JIUGUANG Lighting continues to develop its position in the automotive and off-road auxiliary lighting sector.For more information about its LED pod lights, ditch light products, and OEM/ODM manufacturing services, visit the official website:

Jiuguang Lighting Co., Ltd.

Jiuguang Lighting Co., Ltd.

+ +86-185-5197-9376

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JIUGUANG Lighting Expands LED Pod Light Solutions for Global Markets News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 08:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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