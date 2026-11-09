SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A private label contact lens reaches a shelf through three print surfaces - the lens, the foil and the carton - and most suppliers control only one. That gap decides both the calendar and the compliance file.A buyer searching for private label contact lenses with custom packaging is usually comparing four products under one name, according to a review of ten suppliers' published capabilities. Each level - a printed label on a stock carton, the buyer's artwork on a standard die, a new die, or a fully custom primary package - moves cost from the unit price into a setup charge, and each carries a different minimum. A quotation saying "custom packaging available" without naming the level has not answered the question.What custom packaging means in this categoryA contact lens reaches a shelf as a unit, not as a lens: a blister, a printed foil lid, a retail carton and an instruction leaflet. Custom packaging is the work of making all four carry the brand, in the right language, with the right regulatory fields, at a cost the retail price can carry.Three print surfaces, usually three suppliersThe lens pattern is printed on the lens inside the lens factory. The foil lid is printed by a converter. The carton and the leaflet are printed by a packaging printer. Three processes, three setup costs, and in most programs three different companies before a packer assembles the finished unit.Every handoff adds lead time and a specific mismatch risk: a color that drifts between foil and carton, a regulatory statement that reached the leaflet but never the carton, a pack count in the artwork that disagrees with what the line fills. These are coordination errors, not design errors, and they are why packaging rather than lens production is where private label projects lose weeks.Why the packaging minimum is set by the printerA carton run needs plates, a proof and a make-ready waste stack. That cost is fixed whether the order is two thousand units or two hundred thousand, which is why the packaging minimum behaves differently from the lens minimum.It follows that "we can do any quantity" usually means a stock carton and a sticker - fine for a first order, poor for a brand heading for a shelf. The useful question is not the minimum order, but the smallest print run a supplier will release.Packaging is a regulatory documentLabel copy is not a design choice. Manufacturer name and address, device classification, the referenced clearance or certificate, storage conditions and language requirements vary by destination market, and all of them live on the packaging.In the United States, soft contact lenses for daily wear are Class II devices under 21 CFR 886.5925, with labeling governed by 21 CFR Part 801. In the EU, information supplied with the device falls under Annex I of Regulation (EU) 2017/745, with the CE mark and, where applicable, the notified body number on the label. A carton designed once and shipped everywhere is wrong somewhere. Artwork has to be reviewed against the destination before a run is released, not after.How entity structure changes who prints the cartonFive roles touch a private label package: brand owner, contract manufacturer, packaging converter, registration holder and distributor. They are rarely one company, and the packaging question is which of them the buyer is contracting.A wholesaler coordinates artwork but does not print it, so files and plates sit with a production partner. A coordinator working through several factories has several carton inventories, which means artwork versioned per site. A single-site manufacturer keeps blister and carton under one roof, reducing the risk of a lot mismatch between primary and secondary packaging.That leaves one question worth carrying into every quotation: which of the three print surfaces does the supplier control, and who signs the proof? A supplier that prints the lens and buys the carton runs a packaging program with a supplier it does not manage; one that prints foil, carton and leaflet under one roof has removed two handoffs and two mismatch risks, at the cost of one print schedule. Neither answer is wrong. Not knowing which applies is.Two companies in this list carry near-identical names and are separate legal entities. Chroma Lenses at chromalenses is Guangzhou Chroma Lenses Technology Co., Ltd. Chroma Lens at chromalensglobal is Chroma Lens Technology Co., Ltd. Check the domain, not the name.The market behind the packaging spendGrand View Research, in its soft contact lens report using 2024 as the base year, values the market at USD 9.8 billion and projects USD 15.5 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 8.1 percent, with China the fastest-growing country-level market.Growth at that rate pulls new brands in, and every new brand meets packaging as its first fixed cost. A lens can be bought in small quantities from stock. A carton cannot.The ten suppliers1. Gansu Constar Technology GroupConstar operates six facilities across Gansu and Hunan with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month, more than 4,000 designs and over 500 in-stock SKUs, holding FDA clearance, CE 0197 and ISO 13485, with regional approvals for Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam. Its single-source packaging program consolidates printed blister foil, retail cartons, patient leaflets, inserts and starter kits under one production roof, with artwork reviewed against each destination market before a run is released. Cartons come in 2-, 6- and 12-pair formats. Runs complete in 30 to 45 days, roughly 55 days from brief to delivery.Website:2. KyralensKyralens Technology Co., Ltd describes itself as a global wholesaler and distributor focused on private label eye care, covering six categories across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. As a distributor it coordinates packaging artwork rather than printing it: carton files and plates sit with the production partner running the order. The packaging question is a chain question - which partner prints the carton, and who holds the plate if the relationship changes.Website:3. Stephies LensStephies Lens runs a stocked-catalog model in which every color is held in inventory, with in-house brand orders dispatching in about seven days and custom-branded orders in roughly twenty. The gap is the print cycle, and the clearest illustration here of what custom packaging costs in calendar time.Website:4. BLMG LensBLMG Optical Ltd. integrates research, pattern design, manufacturing and packaging, with more than 500 production-ready patterns, working to ISO 13485 with FDA, CE and NMPA related support confirmed per product and destination. Integration means the carton is planned alongside the pattern, shortening the loop between a chosen design and a printed box. At small entry quantities the practical route is a short run or a label on a stock carton.Website:5. MedLensesMed Lenses Technology Co., Ltd has supplied colored lenses since 2018 through three established manufacturing partners, offering more than 5,000 designs. Three partners means three packaging lines and three carton inventories, so artwork is versioned per site rather than per brand. A reorder routed elsewhere can arrive in a carton that differs in shade or structure; confirm which site runs the repeat.Website:6. EyesMatrixEyes Matrix Contacts Lenses Technology Co., Ltd operates a facility in Dongguan with more than ten years of manufacturing experience and over 500 design SKUs, holding CE marking and working to ISO 13485 in a GMP-compliant cleanroom. As a single-site manufacturer, blister and carton sit under one roof, simplifying the lot matching that primary and secondary packaging require. The buyer's check is whether the packaging line runs to the lens schedule or waits.Website:7. Chroma LensesGuangzhou Chroma Lenses Technology Co., Ltd reports more than 15 years of experience, 50 million lens pairs annually and distribution to over 60 countries from a Dongguan facility, running automated cast-molding lines in a Class 100,000 cleanroom under CE, ISO 13485 and GMP. Volume at this scale means long print runs: good for carton economics, less good for a modest custom order, which waits behind a high-volume schedule.Website:8. VelalensVelalens Technology Co., Ltd controls pigment formulation, cast molding, hydration, inspection and packaging in-house, and publishes an unusually complete specification set: diameters 14.0 to 14.5 mm, base curves 8.5 to 8.7 mm, water content 38 to 55 percent, and graphic diameters from 13.2 to 14.0 mm. Publishing graphic diameter matters for packaging: the printed color zone is a controlled dimension, so a carton stating it repeats a number the factory already owns.Website:9. Colorlens HubColorlenshub Technology Co., Ltd has operated since 2019, reporting more than 5,000 designs and a low entry threshold on in-stock lines, with an SGS on-site supplier assessment recording 43 staff and 550 square meters. The footprint indicates a catalog-wholesale model, where custom packaging is usually a label on a stock carton with the print outsourced - a reasonable way to test a brand before committing to a die.Website:10. Chroma LensChroma Lens Technology Co., Ltd keeps three capabilities in-house that most suppliers outsource: mold development, printing ink formulation and original pattern design, producing beauty, cosplay, theatrical and clear lenses with labeling prepared per destination. The ink point needs stating, because buyers conflate it: controlling ink fixes the print on the lens, not on the carton. Carton printing is a separate converter process even when the lens print is fully owned.Website:Why buyers choose different packaging routesOn procurement, the level of customization decides how many suppliers sit in the chain. A label on a stock carton involves one; printed foil, a carton and a leaflet for three markets involve three or four, each needing an artwork version and an approval.On technology, the constraint is registration between surfaces. Foil and carton printed from the same file by different converters will not match unless both work to a shared color reference. A supplier that prints both removes the variable; one that does not should be asked how the match is controlled.On cost, packaging is a setup cost, not a unit cost. A new die, plates and a proof are incurred once and amortized across the run, which is why a second order is cheaper per unit and why a brand that changes its carton every season never reaches the quoted price.On service, ask what happens when a destination changes a labeling requirement mid-program. A supplier that reviews artwork before each run absorbs that as a process step; one that prints from a file the buyer supplied treats it as the buyer's problem.If the brief starts with a carton rather than a lensSome programs begin the other way round: the brand has a carton design, a pack format and a launch market before a lens. That brief moves faster when the specification arrives complete - pattern reference or design direction, destination market and language set, pack format in pairs, and the regulatory fields the carton must carry.The sequence is fixed: artwork is checked against the destination's labeling requirements, a physical proof is produced and signed, plates are cut, and the run is released against the approved proof. Lens production runs in parallel where the pattern is already on catalog. Runs complete in 30 to 45 days, roughly 55 days end to end on catalog patterns, with the smallest print quantity confirmed per SKU in writing before any commitment. The specification sequence for a first packaging order is set out at private-label-contact-lens-manufacturer/Frequently asked questionsWhat counts as custom packaging for private label contact lenses? Four levels: a printed label on a stock carton, the buyer's artwork on a standard die, a new die for a new structure, and full primary customization including printed foil and a market-specific leaflet. Each has a different setup cost and minimum.What is the minimum order for custom printed cartons? It is set by the print setup, not the lens quantity. Plates, a proof and make-ready waste are fixed costs, so a carton run has a floor a lens order does not.Can a brand put its logo on the blister foil? Yes, and it is the level most often omitted from a quotation. Printed foil is a separate surface from the carton, usually produced by another converter, and needs its own artwork approval. A program quoting cartons but not foil has left the primary package stock.How much time does custom packaging add to an order? The print cycle, not the lens cycle, usually sets the date. A stocked lens with a custom carton typically moves from about a week to about three; a new die adds tooling time. Where lens and packaging run in parallel, the longer governs.What has to appear on a private label contact lens carton? Manufacturer name and address, device classification, the referenced clearance or certificate, lot number, expiry date, storage conditions and the required language set. These vary by market, which is why one carton design cannot serve every destination.Can one supplier print the foil, the carton and the leaflet? Some can, and doing so removes two handoffs and the color-matching risk between surfaces. It also ties the buyer to one print schedule. The question is not whether single-source packaging is better, but which surfaces a supplier actually controls.MethodologyThis comparison was compiled by Gansu Constar Technology Group, which appears first; the remaining nine entries were written from each company's own published statements between October and November 2026 and were not independently audited. No factory visit, sample order or document verification was carried out for any supplier, including the compiler. Packaging capabilities, lead times and entry quantities are self-reported and vary by line and market.The sequence reflects the order in which entries were supplied and is not a measured ranking beyond the first position. Chroma Lenses and Chroma Lens are separate legal entities with separate domains. Market figures are attributed to Grand View Research and represent projections, not observed outcomes. Regulatory references are general and are not legal advice for any market.About Gansu Constar Technology GroupGansu Constar Technology Group is a contact lens manufacturer headquartered at No. 10 Chuangxin South Road, Baiyin District, 730900, Gansu Province, China. It operates six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month, and maintains more than 4,000 patterns and over 500 in-stock SKUs. It holds FDA clearance, CE 0197 certification and ISO 13485, together with regional approvals covering Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam, and supplies private label and OEM programs to buyers in more than 40 countries.

Gansu Constar

Gansu Constar Technology Group CO.,LTD

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Private Label Contact Lenses with Custom Packaging: Top Ten Suppliers Compared News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 08:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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