TSLA Stock Slips Overnight As Cybertruck Makes Way For Cybercab - Terafab Reportedly Eyes 1M Wafers Monthly



Tesla plans to wind down Cybertruck production at Giga Texas around mid-2027, freeing space for Cybercab.

Musk also outlined a future 40 kWh Cybercab battery pack and a liquid silver version. Terafab reportedly targets a capacity of 1 million wafers monthly from 2032, split between memory and logic chips.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) slipped nearly 1% overnight heading into Monday as CEO Elon Musk outlined plans to free Cybertruck factory capacity for Cybercab expansion. Separately, Nikkei reported that Terafab is targeting a capacity of 1 million wafers a month from 2032 onward.

TSLA stock jumped 4% to $358.22 on Monday after sliding 10% last week, its worst weekly decline since July.

Cybertruck Makes Way For Tesla's Robotaxi Push

Musk said on X that Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around mid-2027 to expand Cybercab output. He said the backlog exceeds what Tesla can build before dismantling the line around June or July.

“We will add an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time,” he wrote. He also said Cybertruck would remain in production for another eight or nine months, adding,“There will never be another vehicle like it.”

Musk said the decision was about where to direct Tesla's people, equipment and factory space.“If we have to maintain a complex production line, supply chain and allocate engineering for Cybertruck, we can't use those people or factory space and machinery for scaling Cybercab, which is the vehicle that will PROFOUNDLY transform the world of terrestrial transport!” he said.

He also outlined efficiency improvements that would allow a 40 kWh Cybercab battery pack and plans for a liquid silver version, without giving a rollout date. Tesla began offering rides in the steering-wheel-free, two-seat Cybercab in Austin on Sept.3. The service is limited to parts of the city.

Musk's Chip Ambitions Take Terafab To Japan

Meanwhile, Nikkei reported that Terafab, Tesla and SpaceX's semiconductor project, presented procurement plans to Japanese equipment makers as it prepares to begin operations.

Citrini analyst Jukan, relaying the report on X, highlighted a target capacity of 1 million wafers a month from 2032 onward, split between 700,000 for memory chips and 300,000 for logic chips.

Nikkei called the proposed volume 40 times that of Rapidus. It said Terafab's procurement team visited Japan, where suppliers welcomed a potentially major customer but questioned some of its unconventional demands.“Right now, the biggest topic in the semiconductor industry isn't Kioxia or Rapidus. It's Elon Musk,” a supplier executive told Nikkei.

Cybercab And Semi Put Battery Supply In Focus

Tesla's manufacturing push also extends to batteries. The company's director of cell manufacturing operations said on LinkedIn that Giga Texas is expanding production and expects to become North America's largest battery cell manufacturing facility.

The site produces 4680 cells for Cybercab, the updated Semi, Model Y and Cybertruck.

Tesla's third-quarter results listed more than 40 GWh of installed annual 4680-cell capacity in Texas, with output increasing to support Cybercab, Semi and higher Model Y volumes. The company also said battery availability continued to limit its global vehicle-production ramp.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA slipped to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' levels a week ago amid 'normal' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$TSLA finally the end game is showing its face. No vehicle lineup, forcing consumers into fleet owned vehicles that you will never own. 15 minute cities flooded with robotaxis and robovan delivering your consumer goods by robots you also rent.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user speculated,“$TSLA could they be planning a hybrid/cross/evolved variant of the Cybertruck with Cybercab;...maybe a more consumer oriented Cybercab like design with Cybertruck features,...targeting the developing trend in more mass EV adoption while they scale their robotaxi and fsd ecosystem?

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 20%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.