Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 40 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased SSI Family

CM Announces Ex-Gratia for Deceased Officer

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 40 lakh to the family of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) K. Senthil Kumar (57), who died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of people while on duty in Theni district on Sunday night. The Chief Minister also conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased officer.

"I express my deepest condolences and comfort to the family, relatives and those who work with K. Senthilkumar, who are grieving the loss of his life, and have also ordered a relief fund of four million rupees to be provided to his family," he said in a press statement.

Details of the Fatal Incident

According to the Chief Minister's statement, Senthil Kumar was attached to the Palanichettipatti Police Station and was deputed to the office of the Theni Deputy Superintendent of Police. While on duty on Sunday night, he noticed a group of people bursting firecrackers across a road in the Samatharmapuram area, creating a public safety hazard and obstructing traffic.

He advised them to move away to avoid inconvenience to the public and also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone. When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, a person struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose balance and fall to the ground, Bidari said.

A patrolling police team rushed to the spot. He was initially admitted to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

Police Action Taken

After inspecting the scene, the Theni District Superintendent of Police (SP) said three people from the locality have been arrested in connection with the incident. Expressing profound grief over his death, the Chief Minister said the loss of SSI Senthil Kumar was an irreparable one for the Tamil Nadu Police Department and his family.

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