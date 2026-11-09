Pune Makes History: India's First All-Women-Operated Metro Line Begins Passenger Services (WATCH)

The Pink Line of the Pune Metro was inaugurated earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The route, also called Metro Line 3, offers better access to the Hinjewadi IT sector of the city. Another distinctive feature of the line is that all of its employees are women.

A video by content creator Lali highlights the unique features of the metro line. The 23-km line also aims to create more opportunities for women in the public transport sector. The metro line is entirely above ground. The route connects Shivajinagar, another well-known neighborhood in Pune, to the Hinjewadi IT cluster. Solar energy provides 30% of the power required for the metro. The train is operated by women.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lali (@londonki_lali)

Social Media Reacts

Pune Metro's idea received a lot of appreciation. One individual said, "Such a progressive step." Another stated that other cities also had similar policies. "Women also operate the metro trains in Nagpur."

"The majority of Bengaluru Metro pilots are women," a spectator noted.

Nevertheless, several users expressed dissatisfaction with the regulation and questioned its intent.“How does it matter who drives? Till the day we keep on differentiating, it means we have not developed,” a person claimed.

Pune Metro Fare Details

For commutes more than 18 km, commuters must pay Rs 62. Compared to the present network's maximum charge of Rs 35, this is significantly higher. The line has a minimum charge of Rs 12. By integrating with the city's current metro system, the Pink Line will offer smooth connectivity and lessen reliance on private automobiles. It will reduce vehicle emissions and traffic congestion.

This week, PM Modi also laid the groundwork for the Pune Metro's second phase. Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4, and 4A are part of the project, which is expected to cost Rs 13,500 crore.