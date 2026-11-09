Man United Stun Villa With 4-4 Draw After Two-Goal Deficits
(MENAFN) Substitute Patrick Dorgu set up one goal and scored another in stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in an eight-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday, snatching a point for a side stuck in the relegation zone.
United, under Michael Carrick, trailed by two goals twice but still extended their winless league run to eight matches. They arrived with just seven points from nine games, their worst start to a Premier League season.
The hosts were chasing momentum after Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League comeback against Roma, which ended a nine-match winless streak in all competitions.
Villa wasted no time. Brazilian winger Alysson struck in the first minute with a hard, low shot past goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Three minutes later, Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0, tucking away the rebound after Lammens saved Alysson’s effort from a free kick.
United got back into the match in the 13th minute, when Boubacar Kamara brought down Matheus Cunha in the box. Following a video assistant referee (VAR) review that upheld the call, captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 16th minute.
Former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans leveled the score in the 44th minute, sliding a precise finish into the bottom corner from Noussair Mazraoui’s cutback to make it 2-2 at the break.
The visitors regained control within three minutes of the restart. Captain John McGinn converted a penalty after Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson in the area. Leon Goretzka then made it 4-2 in the 53rd minute, pouncing on a scramble in the goalmouth after Leny Yoro headed McGinn’s free kick onto his own crossbar.
United kept pushing, and substitute Mason Mount hit the crossbar in the 89th minute.
Dorgu, who replaced Dalot at left-back in the 66th minute, then sparked the late rally. In the second minute of stoppage time, his cross was finished from close range by Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, cutting the gap to 4-3.
Four minutes later, Dorgu got the equalizer himself, heading in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to handle a Fernandes corner.
Despite the fightback, United remain winless in eight straight league games. They entered the relegation zone for the first time at this stage of a top-flight season since November 1986.
The draw lifts Carrick’s side to eight points from 10 matches, leaving them 18th. Aston Villa climb to 10th with 13 points.
United, under Michael Carrick, trailed by two goals twice but still extended their winless league run to eight matches. They arrived with just seven points from nine games, their worst start to a Premier League season.
The hosts were chasing momentum after Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League comeback against Roma, which ended a nine-match winless streak in all competitions.
Villa wasted no time. Brazilian winger Alysson struck in the first minute with a hard, low shot past goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Three minutes later, Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0, tucking away the rebound after Lammens saved Alysson’s effort from a free kick.
United got back into the match in the 13th minute, when Boubacar Kamara brought down Matheus Cunha in the box. Following a video assistant referee (VAR) review that upheld the call, captain Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 16th minute.
Former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans leveled the score in the 44th minute, sliding a precise finish into the bottom corner from Noussair Mazraoui’s cutback to make it 2-2 at the break.
The visitors regained control within three minutes of the restart. Captain John McGinn converted a penalty after Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson in the area. Leon Goretzka then made it 4-2 in the 53rd minute, pouncing on a scramble in the goalmouth after Leny Yoro headed McGinn’s free kick onto his own crossbar.
United kept pushing, and substitute Mason Mount hit the crossbar in the 89th minute.
Dorgu, who replaced Dalot at left-back in the 66th minute, then sparked the late rally. In the second minute of stoppage time, his cross was finished from close range by Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, cutting the gap to 4-3.
Four minutes later, Dorgu got the equalizer himself, heading in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to handle a Fernandes corner.
Despite the fightback, United remain winless in eight straight league games. They entered the relegation zone for the first time at this stage of a top-flight season since November 1986.
The draw lifts Carrick’s side to eight points from 10 matches, leaving them 18th. Aston Villa climb to 10th with 13 points.
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