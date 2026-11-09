Inter Crush Como 2-0 in 7-Minute Blitz, Climb to 2nd
(MENAFN) Defending champions Inter Milan moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday, putting two first-half goals past Como at San Siro to win their 11th league match of the season 2-0.
Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram struck seven minutes apart before the interval, giving Cristian Chivu’s side a decisive response and a return to winning form.
Como had the first real chance. In the fifth minute, Nico Paz met a rapid counterattack with a first-time shot from outside the box, but sent it over the crossbar.
Inter took the lead in the 12th minute. Djed Spence whipped a low cross in from the right, and Esposito finished from close range at the near post.
Seven minutes later, Inter doubled the lead. Como defender Alex Valle could not clear a low delivery from Piotr Zielinski, and Thuram converted from close range. The hosts went in at halftime comfortably ahead.
Inter almost made it three in the 53rd minute, when a thunderous volley from Federico Dimarco took a slight deflection and clipped the side netting.
Como came close to a late reply in the 84th minute, when Paz hit the woodwork. Inter held firm to collect all three points and inflict on Cesc Fabregas’ side their first league loss since September.
The result leaves Inter second on 28 points, one behind leaders Lazio. Como stay fifth on 23 points, six off the top.
Sunday’s other Serie A results
Napoli 1, Lazio 1
Genoa 1, AC Milan 2
Monza 0, Atalanta 1
Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram struck seven minutes apart before the interval, giving Cristian Chivu’s side a decisive response and a return to winning form.
Como had the first real chance. In the fifth minute, Nico Paz met a rapid counterattack with a first-time shot from outside the box, but sent it over the crossbar.
Inter took the lead in the 12th minute. Djed Spence whipped a low cross in from the right, and Esposito finished from close range at the near post.
Seven minutes later, Inter doubled the lead. Como defender Alex Valle could not clear a low delivery from Piotr Zielinski, and Thuram converted from close range. The hosts went in at halftime comfortably ahead.
Inter almost made it three in the 53rd minute, when a thunderous volley from Federico Dimarco took a slight deflection and clipped the side netting.
Como came close to a late reply in the 84th minute, when Paz hit the woodwork. Inter held firm to collect all three points and inflict on Cesc Fabregas’ side their first league loss since September.
The result leaves Inter second on 28 points, one behind leaders Lazio. Como stay fifth on 23 points, six off the top.
Sunday’s other Serie A results
Napoli 1, Lazio 1
Genoa 1, AC Milan 2
Monza 0, Atalanta 1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment