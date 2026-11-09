Preparations Continue for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon in Aqaba
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Aqaba – Run Jordan continues its preparations for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on Friday, December 4, 2026, in Aqaba, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and under the official sponsorship of Ayla Oasis Development Company.
Ongoing preparations focus on the technical and logistical arrangements required to deliver a well-organized racing experience, including coordination with relevant authorities, racecourse readiness, start and finish areas, and essential services for participants across all race categories.
The event will feature a 21 km half marathon for individual runners and relay teams, a 10 km race, and a Children's Race, welcoming professional runners, amateurs, and families to take part in a sporting event that encourages physical activity and community participation.
Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, emphasized the importance of the ongoing preparations in ensuring the event's success, noting that hosting the race in Aqaba reflects Run Jordan's commitment to developing running events across Jordan while strengthening the country's position as a sports tourism destination.
“The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon offers runners an opportunity to experience Aqaba from a different perspective, combining the excitement of competition with the city's unique tourism and historical attractions,” El-Kurd said.
The event also builds on its growing international recognition, having secured an international road race label for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued efforts to enhance organizational standards and strengthen its standing among road running events.
According to the race schedule, the 21 km half marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. from the road opposite Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 a.m., followed by the
Ongoing preparations focus on the technical and logistical arrangements required to deliver a well-organized racing experience, including coordination with relevant authorities, racecourse readiness, start and finish areas, and essential services for participants across all race categories.
The event will feature a 21 km half marathon for individual runners and relay teams, a 10 km race, and a Children's Race, welcoming professional runners, amateurs, and families to take part in a sporting event that encourages physical activity and community participation.
Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, emphasized the importance of the ongoing preparations in ensuring the event's success, noting that hosting the race in Aqaba reflects Run Jordan's commitment to developing running events across Jordan while strengthening the country's position as a sports tourism destination.
“The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon offers runners an opportunity to experience Aqaba from a different perspective, combining the excitement of competition with the city's unique tourism and historical attractions,” El-Kurd said.
The event also builds on its growing international recognition, having secured an international road race label for the second consecutive year, reflecting continued efforts to enhance organizational standards and strengthen its standing among road running events.
According to the race schedule, the 21 km half marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. from the road opposite Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 a.m., followed by the
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