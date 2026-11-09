Keeta Drone Launches New Drone Delivery Route Serving Dubai Silicon Oasis Headquarters
(MENAFN- wemakeitmumkin) Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Keeta Drone, the pioneering air delivery company, today announced the launch of a new drone delivery route serving the headquarters office complex at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). The route brings on-demand aerial delivery to professionals working within the complex and expands the range of food and beverage brands that can be ordered through Keeta Drone.
The route was inaugurated at DSO headquarters, attended by representatives from Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Keeta Drone. The new route builds on Keeta Drone’s established presence in Dubai Silicon Oasis, where its operations already serve RIT– Dubai University and residential communities. Through extending the network to the DSO headquarters complex, the company is introducing aerial delivery services into a commercial workplace environment, expanding the range of locations and customer segments served by its operations.
Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “Keeta Drone’s expansion to the Dubai Silicon Oasis headquarters reflects the growing role of innovative technologies in shaping more connected and efficient urban environments. As the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation, Dubai Silicon Oasis continues to support Dubai’s ambition to build a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."
“This route creates a new scenario in which employees in an office complex experience air deliveries right within their own compound,” said Junwei Yang, General Manager, Keeta Drone. “Bringing the service to DSO HQ is a new feather in Keeta Drone’s cap, expanding access with a new location by adding new community segments to our portfolio.”
Enhancing Workplace Convenience Through Urban Air Mobility
More than 1,000 professionals working within the DSO headquarters commercial complex can now order from participating F&B brands, including Costa Coffee, Bazooka, Tortilla, We Asian, Shawarmary, Chicking, JJ Chicken, Starbucks, Raju Omlet, among others. Orders are delivered to a designated landing and collection point within the complex, allowing employees to access participating outlets without leaving the premises. The service operates daily from 09:00 AM to 9:00 PM, with operations approved by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).
Expanding Access to New Communities and Customer Segments
The new route builds on Keeta Drone’s established presence in the area, complementing its existing delivery points near the lockers located in DSO at RIT Dubai University Campus and the Emirates Airline residential towers, as well as service locations in Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque and Dubai Land. Operating in the area for more than a year, Keeta Drone continues to expand its network across university, residential and neighbouring communities, extending the reach of its drone delivery services to new locations and customer segments. Keeta Drone has completed more than one million drone deliveries globally, reflecting the scale and reliability of its operations. The milestone highlights the company's continued efforts to expand drone-enabled logistics services and introduce new delivery use cases across different environments and communities.
ENDS
The route was inaugurated at DSO headquarters, attended by representatives from Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Keeta Drone. The new route builds on Keeta Drone’s established presence in Dubai Silicon Oasis, where its operations already serve RIT– Dubai University and residential communities. Through extending the network to the DSO headquarters complex, the company is introducing aerial delivery services into a commercial workplace environment, expanding the range of locations and customer segments served by its operations.
Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “Keeta Drone’s expansion to the Dubai Silicon Oasis headquarters reflects the growing role of innovative technologies in shaping more connected and efficient urban environments. As the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation, Dubai Silicon Oasis continues to support Dubai’s ambition to build a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."
“This route creates a new scenario in which employees in an office complex experience air deliveries right within their own compound,” said Junwei Yang, General Manager, Keeta Drone. “Bringing the service to DSO HQ is a new feather in Keeta Drone’s cap, expanding access with a new location by adding new community segments to our portfolio.”
Enhancing Workplace Convenience Through Urban Air Mobility
More than 1,000 professionals working within the DSO headquarters commercial complex can now order from participating F&B brands, including Costa Coffee, Bazooka, Tortilla, We Asian, Shawarmary, Chicking, JJ Chicken, Starbucks, Raju Omlet, among others. Orders are delivered to a designated landing and collection point within the complex, allowing employees to access participating outlets without leaving the premises. The service operates daily from 09:00 AM to 9:00 PM, with operations approved by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).
Expanding Access to New Communities and Customer Segments
The new route builds on Keeta Drone’s established presence in the area, complementing its existing delivery points near the lockers located in DSO at RIT Dubai University Campus and the Emirates Airline residential towers, as well as service locations in Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque and Dubai Land. Operating in the area for more than a year, Keeta Drone continues to expand its network across university, residential and neighbouring communities, extending the reach of its drone delivery services to new locations and customer segments. Keeta Drone has completed more than one million drone deliveries globally, reflecting the scale and reliability of its operations. The milestone highlights the company's continued efforts to expand drone-enabled logistics services and introduce new delivery use cases across different environments and communities.
ENDS
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