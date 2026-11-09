specialized by stc Wins Two Global Business Outlook Awards 2026 for Excellence in Critical Communications and Innovation
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 2026, specialized by stc, the leading national provider of critical communication networks, has been awarded two prestigious awards at the Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2026: Best Use of Critical Communications in Telecom, Saudi Arabia 2026 and Most Innovative Mission Critical PTT Solutions Provider in Telecom, Saudi Arabia 2026. The awards recognize the company’s efforts in delivering secure, reliable, and technology-driven communications solutions that support mission-critical operations across vital sectors.
Commenting on the achievement, Khaled bin Ibrahim Al-Dharrab, Chief Executive Officer at specialized by stc, said: “The future of critical communications lies in the seamless integration of connectivity, intelligence, and real-time decision-making. This achievement reflects our continued investment in building mission-critical ecosystems that support operational continuity today, as well as equip Saudi Arabia’s vital industries with the capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly digital and data-driven future.”
The recognition for mission-critical Push-to-Talk (PTT) innovation reflects specialized by stc’s success in transforming field communications beyond traditional voice services, as the PTT platform integrates voice, video, multimedia, and location-based capabilities into a unified solution, enabling real-time collaboration between frontline personnel and command centers. The solution has become a key enabler for organizations operating in high-stakes environments.
Furthermore, BCN by stc was instrumental in earning this recognition, providing the secure, resilient, and high-availability communications infrastructure that strengthens mission-critical operations across the Kingdom. Through these innovations, specialized by stc is supporting national readiness, and contributing to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.
Building on this recognition, specialized by stc will continue to enhance its portfolio, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of public and private sector organizations across Saudi Arabia.
Commenting on the achievement, Khaled bin Ibrahim Al-Dharrab, Chief Executive Officer at specialized by stc, said: “The future of critical communications lies in the seamless integration of connectivity, intelligence, and real-time decision-making. This achievement reflects our continued investment in building mission-critical ecosystems that support operational continuity today, as well as equip Saudi Arabia’s vital industries with the capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly digital and data-driven future.”
The recognition for mission-critical Push-to-Talk (PTT) innovation reflects specialized by stc’s success in transforming field communications beyond traditional voice services, as the PTT platform integrates voice, video, multimedia, and location-based capabilities into a unified solution, enabling real-time collaboration between frontline personnel and command centers. The solution has become a key enabler for organizations operating in high-stakes environments.
Furthermore, BCN by stc was instrumental in earning this recognition, providing the secure, resilient, and high-availability communications infrastructure that strengthens mission-critical operations across the Kingdom. Through these innovations, specialized by stc is supporting national readiness, and contributing to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.
Building on this recognition, specialized by stc will continue to enhance its portfolio, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of public and private sector organizations across Saudi Arabia.
OMC
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