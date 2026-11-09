Mayor Missing: Mexico Launches 3-State Hunt After Abduction
(MENAFN) Federal and state forces are combing three Mexican states for Miguel Angel Almaraz Maldonado, the mayor of Rio Bravo in Tamaulipas, who is feared to have been abducted along with several companions over the weekend.
“The Security Cabinet, in coordination with authorities in San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas, is conducting investigations and searches to locate the mayor of Rio Bravo,” Mexico’s federal security authorities announced.
Federal institutions are working alongside the San Luis Potosi State Attorney General’s Office and the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office to establish what happened and secure the release of those taken.
Almaraz, a member of the National Action Party (PAN), was traveling with relatives on Saturday afternoon when armed assailants intercepted his vehicle, according to local media.
Police in San Luis Potosi mobilized early Sunday after concluding the attack took place on the San Tiburcio–Vanegas highway, inside Zacatecas territory.
The whereabouts and condition of the mayor and his relatives remain unknown. Authorities have not disclosed any ransom demand or named a specific cartel as a suspect.
“The Security Cabinet, in coordination with authorities in San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, and Tamaulipas, is conducting investigations and searches to locate the mayor of Rio Bravo,” Mexico’s federal security authorities announced.
Federal institutions are working alongside the San Luis Potosi State Attorney General’s Office and the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office to establish what happened and secure the release of those taken.
Almaraz, a member of the National Action Party (PAN), was traveling with relatives on Saturday afternoon when armed assailants intercepted his vehicle, according to local media.
Police in San Luis Potosi mobilized early Sunday after concluding the attack took place on the San Tiburcio–Vanegas highway, inside Zacatecas territory.
The whereabouts and condition of the mayor and his relatives remain unknown. Authorities have not disclosed any ransom demand or named a specific cartel as a suspect.
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