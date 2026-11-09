Ub edge Baskets Bonn to claim FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dubai 2026 title
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) DUBAI — Serbia’s Ub secured their fourth title of the 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dubai 2026 with a narrow 20–19 victory over Germany’s Baskets Bonn in the Dubai final.
The tournament, held at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City on November 6–7, was organised by Dubai Sports Council under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association. Croatia’s Cibona finished third.
Ub’s Strahinja Stojačić was named the tournament’s most valuable player, earning the award for the second time this season after scoring 34 points and leading the assists standings with 11.
The hosts also reached a milestone, with Dubai advancing to the quarter-finals on their World Tour debut before finishing eighth. A 20–19 victory over China’s Deqing secured their place in the knockout stages and ensured a home-team presence on the final day.
In the individual competitions, Toronto’s Adris De Leon won the Dubai Sports Council shoot-out contest with 12 points, while Poland’s Piotr Grabowski claimed his third slam dunk contest victory of the season.
Dubai’s tournament forms part of a three-year partnership that will keep the event in the emirate through 2028, strengthening the presence of 3x3 basketball on its sporting calendar.
Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council, said the event supported the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 by attracting international competitions, encouraging community participation and giving young people opportunities to watch leading players in person.
“We congratulate Ub on winning the title and commend the competitive standards shown by the participating teams, which reflect the standing of the 3x3 World Tour,” Hareb said.
He thanked the organisers and partners for delivering an event that reflected Dubai’s ambitions and the international sporting community’s confidence in its ability to host major competitions.
“We hope these experiences will encourage people to take up sport, help identify talent and broaden participation across different disciplines,” he added.
Hareb said the council wanted its events to deliver lasting benefits through partnerships, organisational expertise and a stronger connection between sport and quality of life.
“We are committed to ensuring that every tournament leaves a lasting legacy beyond the days of competition,” he said.
The outdoor venue brought international teams and spectators together alongside community activities designed to encourage wider participation in sport.
Among those attending the final were Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Abdullatif Al Fardan, president of the UAE Basketball Association; Hareb; and Saeed Al Nabouda, vice-chairman of Dubai Basketball Club.
Dubai sports ambassadors Patrice Evra, the former France and Manchester United captain, and Fadi El Khatib, the former Lebanon international, also attended.
Hareb and Al Fardan presented Ub with the trophy after the one-point victory.
The tournament, held at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City on November 6–7, was organised by Dubai Sports Council under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association. Croatia’s Cibona finished third.
Ub’s Strahinja Stojačić was named the tournament’s most valuable player, earning the award for the second time this season after scoring 34 points and leading the assists standings with 11.
The hosts also reached a milestone, with Dubai advancing to the quarter-finals on their World Tour debut before finishing eighth. A 20–19 victory over China’s Deqing secured their place in the knockout stages and ensured a home-team presence on the final day.
In the individual competitions, Toronto’s Adris De Leon won the Dubai Sports Council shoot-out contest with 12 points, while Poland’s Piotr Grabowski claimed his third slam dunk contest victory of the season.
Dubai’s tournament forms part of a three-year partnership that will keep the event in the emirate through 2028, strengthening the presence of 3x3 basketball on its sporting calendar.
Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council, said the event supported the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 by attracting international competitions, encouraging community participation and giving young people opportunities to watch leading players in person.
“We congratulate Ub on winning the title and commend the competitive standards shown by the participating teams, which reflect the standing of the 3x3 World Tour,” Hareb said.
He thanked the organisers and partners for delivering an event that reflected Dubai’s ambitions and the international sporting community’s confidence in its ability to host major competitions.
“We hope these experiences will encourage people to take up sport, help identify talent and broaden participation across different disciplines,” he added.
Hareb said the council wanted its events to deliver lasting benefits through partnerships, organisational expertise and a stronger connection between sport and quality of life.
“We are committed to ensuring that every tournament leaves a lasting legacy beyond the days of competition,” he said.
The outdoor venue brought international teams and spectators together alongside community activities designed to encourage wider participation in sport.
Among those attending the final were Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Abdullatif Al Fardan, president of the UAE Basketball Association; Hareb; and Saeed Al Nabouda, vice-chairman of Dubai Basketball Club.
Dubai sports ambassadors Patrice Evra, the former France and Manchester United captain, and Fadi El Khatib, the former Lebanon international, also attended.
Hareb and Al Fardan presented Ub with the trophy after the one-point victory.
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