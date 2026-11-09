Sunderland Shock Chelsea 1-0 as Liverpool Rout Palace 3-1
(MENAFN) Premier League strugglers Sunderland delivered a shock on Sunday, toppling Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, while Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the 10th round of fixtures.
Sunderland arrived rooted to the foot of the table with only five points from nine games and five losses in their last six league matches. They turned that form on its head against one of the division’s heavyweights.
The breakthrough came from the spot. In the 33rd minute, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill brought down Brian Brobbey inside the area as the Sunderland striker chased a clearance. Three minutes later, French midfielder Enzo Le Fee sent goalkeeper Mike Penders the wrong way and rolled the penalty into the bottom corner.
The Black Cats protected that lead for the rest of the match, even after captain Granit Xhaka went off injured early on. The result was only their second league win of the season.
It lifted Sunderland to 18th with eight points from 10 games. Chelsea fell to fifth on 16 points after their fourth league defeat of the campaign.
LIVERPOOL EXTEND PALACE’S LOSING RUN
At Selhurst Park, Liverpool beat struggling Crystal Palace 3-1 to reach 18 points.
Palace began the day in the relegation zone on seven points and were missing suspended striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Head coach Pierre Sage was looking to stop a slide of three straight defeats.
The hosts hit the crossbar through Yeremy Pino in the 18th minute and had a goal ruled out for offside. Liverpool then struck in the 40th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister headed in a free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
Florian Wirtz doubled the visitors’ lead in the 54th minute, finishing Bradley Barcola’s pass with a right-footed shot into the bottom corner. Alexander Isak made it 3-0 in the 89th minute, and Eddie Nketiah converted a stoppage-time penalty to pull one back for Palace.
The win moved Liverpool into the top four on 18 points from 10 matches. Palace dropped to the bottom of the table on seven points after a fourth consecutive league defeat.
Sunderland arrived rooted to the foot of the table with only five points from nine games and five losses in their last six league matches. They turned that form on its head against one of the division’s heavyweights.
The breakthrough came from the spot. In the 33rd minute, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill brought down Brian Brobbey inside the area as the Sunderland striker chased a clearance. Three minutes later, French midfielder Enzo Le Fee sent goalkeeper Mike Penders the wrong way and rolled the penalty into the bottom corner.
The Black Cats protected that lead for the rest of the match, even after captain Granit Xhaka went off injured early on. The result was only their second league win of the season.
It lifted Sunderland to 18th with eight points from 10 games. Chelsea fell to fifth on 16 points after their fourth league defeat of the campaign.
LIVERPOOL EXTEND PALACE’S LOSING RUN
At Selhurst Park, Liverpool beat struggling Crystal Palace 3-1 to reach 18 points.
Palace began the day in the relegation zone on seven points and were missing suspended striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Head coach Pierre Sage was looking to stop a slide of three straight defeats.
The hosts hit the crossbar through Yeremy Pino in the 18th minute and had a goal ruled out for offside. Liverpool then struck in the 40th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister headed in a free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
Florian Wirtz doubled the visitors’ lead in the 54th minute, finishing Bradley Barcola’s pass with a right-footed shot into the bottom corner. Alexander Isak made it 3-0 in the 89th minute, and Eddie Nketiah converted a stoppage-time penalty to pull one back for Palace.
The win moved Liverpool into the top four on 18 points from 10 matches. Palace dropped to the bottom of the table on seven points after a fourth consecutive league defeat.
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