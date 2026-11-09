ITC Mangaldeep’s ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’ Inaugurates Accessible Railing at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Installs 800 Metres of Braille Panels
(MENAFN- Avian We) Ayodhya, November 9, 2026: ITC Mangaldeep today completed Phase 1 of its project to create an accessible path for visually impaired devotees at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, through its initiative, ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’, marking the beginning of its mission to make devotion accessible to all. As the key on-ground outcome of this first phase, Mangaldeep facilitated the installation of 800 metres of tactile and Braille-enabled panels at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, creating a more accessible navigation experience for visually impaired devotees and enabling them to experience darshan with greater ease, dignity and independence. Deepotsav was chosen as the sacred day for the inauguration of the same.
Inspired by the belief that devotion should be accessible to everyone, the initiative brought together technology and collective faith to translate individual expressions of devotion into a meaningful accessibility intervention. Conceptualised as a digital initiative inspired by the Ram Setu, ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’ invited devotees from across the country to write ‘Ram’ in their respective vernacular languages on a digital platform. Each participation represented a symbolic contribution towards the creation of a tactile and Braille-enabled navigation pathway at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Through this collective effort, 3.45 lakh users from across India contributed digital expressions of faith, supporting the installation of Phase 1 of Braille-enabled panels across 800 metres within the temple premises.
The installed panels are designed to help visually impaired devotees navigate the devotional space through tactile and Braille-based information, supporting a more independent and accessible darshan experience. By integrating accessibility into the temple's navigation infrastructure, the initiative seeks to make the spiritual experience more inclusive, ensuring that visually impaired devotees can engage with the sacred space with greater confidence and dignity.
Taking this collective expression of devotion beyond the digital platform, Mangaldeep also translated every participation into the illumination of a physical diya at Sarayu Ghat on the day of the inauguration. As part of the initiative, 1.5 lakh diyas were illuminated, transforming individual expressions of faith into a collective celebration of devotion.
Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, “At Mangaldeep, we believe that devotion should be an experience that everyone can access and participate in, irrespective of how they experience the world. With ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’, we sought to bring this belief to life by joining technology and collective participation for a meaningful cause. The installation of tactile and Braille-enabled panels at Ayodhya Ram Mandir marks the completion of Phase 1, an important step towards making the experience of darshan more accessible for visually impaired devotees. The overwhelming participation from devotees across the country reflects how faith can unite people towards a shared purpose. We chose Deepotsav as the day to inaugurate Phase 1, and we are proud to begin this mission of making devotion accessible to all.”
The initiative builds on ITC Mangaldeep’s continued association with Ayodhya, through earlier efforts such as the Khushboo Path, which enhanced the festive ambience through devotional fragrances, and Digital Deepotsav, which saw over 1.3 lakh digital diyas translated into physical diyas at Ayodhya. With ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’, Mangaldeep continues to build on this legacy by bringing together technology, collective faith and social inclusion, reaffirming its commitment to making devotional experiences more accessible and meaningful for everyone.
Inspired by the belief that devotion should be accessible to everyone, the initiative brought together technology and collective faith to translate individual expressions of devotion into a meaningful accessibility intervention. Conceptualised as a digital initiative inspired by the Ram Setu, ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’ invited devotees from across the country to write ‘Ram’ in their respective vernacular languages on a digital platform. Each participation represented a symbolic contribution towards the creation of a tactile and Braille-enabled navigation pathway at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Through this collective effort, 3.45 lakh users from across India contributed digital expressions of faith, supporting the installation of Phase 1 of Braille-enabled panels across 800 metres within the temple premises.
The installed panels are designed to help visually impaired devotees navigate the devotional space through tactile and Braille-based information, supporting a more independent and accessible darshan experience. By integrating accessibility into the temple's navigation infrastructure, the initiative seeks to make the spiritual experience more inclusive, ensuring that visually impaired devotees can engage with the sacred space with greater confidence and dignity.
Taking this collective expression of devotion beyond the digital platform, Mangaldeep also translated every participation into the illumination of a physical diya at Sarayu Ghat on the day of the inauguration. As part of the initiative, 1.5 lakh diyas were illuminated, transforming individual expressions of faith into a collective celebration of devotion.
Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, “At Mangaldeep, we believe that devotion should be an experience that everyone can access and participate in, irrespective of how they experience the world. With ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’, we sought to bring this belief to life by joining technology and collective participation for a meaningful cause. The installation of tactile and Braille-enabled panels at Ayodhya Ram Mandir marks the completion of Phase 1, an important step towards making the experience of darshan more accessible for visually impaired devotees. The overwhelming participation from devotees across the country reflects how faith can unite people towards a shared purpose. We chose Deepotsav as the day to inaugurate Phase 1, and we are proud to begin this mission of making devotion accessible to all.”
The initiative builds on ITC Mangaldeep’s continued association with Ayodhya, through earlier efforts such as the Khushboo Path, which enhanced the festive ambience through devotional fragrances, and Digital Deepotsav, which saw over 1.3 lakh digital diyas translated into physical diyas at Ayodhya. With ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’, Mangaldeep continues to build on this legacy by bringing together technology, collective faith and social inclusion, reaffirming its commitment to making devotional experiences more accessible and meaningful for everyone.
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