Fenerbahce Crush Corum 5-0 in Belozoglu’s Winning Debut
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce routed Corum FK 5-0 on the road Sunday, handing new head coach Emre Belozoglu a victory in his first match in charge. Mason Greenwood and Irfan Can Kahveci each scored a brace in the Turkish Super Lig.
The result snapped a two-match league losing run for the Istanbul club. It also built on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool and lifted Fenerbahce to fifth in the table.
Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Oguz Aydin started a counterattack with a long ball from inside his own half, and the English winger sprinted into the box and hammered a shot into the near corner from a tight angle.
Irfan Can made it 2-0 in the 21st minute, celebrating his 200th appearance for the club with a stunning strike. Ismail Yuksek won the ball in Corum’s half and fed Romelu Lukaku, who set up the Turkish midfielder. He curled a left-footed shot into the top corner from roughly 25 yards. Fenerbahce led comfortably at the break.
Irfan Can completed his double in the 56th minute. Receiving a pass from Matteo Guendouzi near the edge of the box, the Turkey international feinted a left-footed shot, then bent a right-footed effort into the top corner for 3-0.
Greenwood struck again seven minutes later, finishing first time into the bottom corner from a low pass by Levent Mercan on the left side of the area.
Oguz Aydin capped the rout with a close-range finish at the far post. Substitute Kerem Akturkoglu, sent clear down the left by fellow substitute Vedat Muriqi, delivered the low cross.
The dominant display gave Belozoglu a strong start after taking over following Fenerbahce’s recent domestic struggles. The Istanbul side sit fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, while Corum FK remain ninth on 16 points.
The result snapped a two-match league losing run for the Istanbul club. It also built on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool and lifted Fenerbahce to fifth in the table.
Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Oguz Aydin started a counterattack with a long ball from inside his own half, and the English winger sprinted into the box and hammered a shot into the near corner from a tight angle.
Irfan Can made it 2-0 in the 21st minute, celebrating his 200th appearance for the club with a stunning strike. Ismail Yuksek won the ball in Corum’s half and fed Romelu Lukaku, who set up the Turkish midfielder. He curled a left-footed shot into the top corner from roughly 25 yards. Fenerbahce led comfortably at the break.
Irfan Can completed his double in the 56th minute. Receiving a pass from Matteo Guendouzi near the edge of the box, the Turkey international feinted a left-footed shot, then bent a right-footed effort into the top corner for 3-0.
Greenwood struck again seven minutes later, finishing first time into the bottom corner from a low pass by Levent Mercan on the left side of the area.
Oguz Aydin capped the rout with a close-range finish at the far post. Substitute Kerem Akturkoglu, sent clear down the left by fellow substitute Vedat Muriqi, delivered the low cross.
The dominant display gave Belozoglu a strong start after taking over following Fenerbahce’s recent domestic struggles. The Istanbul side sit fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, while Corum FK remain ninth on 16 points.
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