World First: Medical ultrasound offers non-invasive view of coral reproduction
(MENAFN- APO Group) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 9, 2026/ -- Coral Spawning International (CSI), in partnership with Canon Medical Systems UK and Canon EMEA has successfully conducted the world’s first ultrasound scan of living coral to identify developing eggs. The experiment, conducted with the Aplio i700 (, an advanced Canon ultrasound platform, presents opportunities for new research at a pivotal moment for coral conservation efforts.
Six large polyp stony (LPS) coral species of varying skeletal structures were scanned while entirely submerged in water. These species of coral were selected because traditional methods of ‘pregnancy testing’ require researchers to cut into corals, to better view the internal structures and identify eggs. The machine’s high- and ultra-high frequency probes allowed CSI to view the intricate internal structures of the corals, giving previously unmatched insight that allows, researchers to predict spawning windows more accurately, providing vital information for conservation planning and propagation efforts.
The successful scanning of the corals introduces a new and entirely non-invasive process, removing the need to sacrifice corals.
To verify the findings of the scan, the trachyphyllia geoffroyi coral species was fragmented and assessed via cross referencing macro photography with the scan images. This process confirmed that the structures located in the scans were eggs, proving that ultrasound is a viable method of pregnancy testing corals.
Dr Jamie Craggs, Co-Founder of Coral Spawning International said: “Corals still hold so many secrets, particularly when it comes to the complex processes that drive their reproduction. Being able to look inside a living coral and see these processes unfolding in such remarkable detail is an extraordinary moment. This experiment has given us a new perspective on these animals and, as we continue monitoring them through spawning, we hope to build an increasingly detailed picture of how different coral species reproduce.”
Sally Davey, Clinical Product Specialist, Canon Medical Systems UK said: “This experiment showcased just how powerful ultrasound technology can be. Moreover, that the experiment was successful opens opportunities in fields such as minimally invasive surgery and diagnosis of dermal conditions.”
Peter Bragg, Sustainability and Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA adds: “This experiment demonstrates, that imaging innovation has the power to show us what was previously unseen, creating deeper understanding of the world around us. By unlocking this knowledge, we hold a fundamental belief that imaging has the power to transform the world.
The corals used in this experiment will continue to be monitored for six months with recordings taken when gametes are released, enabling CSI to further understand coral reproductive cycles of LPS corals, helping to identify spawning windows more accurately and support future coral conservation and restoration efforts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).
AboutCoralSpawningInternational:
Coral Spawning International are pioneers in land-based sexual coral reproduction. Their groundbreaking research, technicalexpertisein coral propagation, and extensive experience in restoration projects enable them to advance research and selective breedingprograms—helpingrepairdamagedcoralreefsatscalesthat canmakea meaningful difference to our oceans and our planet.
Theirgoalistoempowerandequipeverypractitioner,reefmanager,andrestorerwiththe tools and knowledge needed to spawn coral in land-based facilities.
About Canon Medical Systems Europe:
Canon Medical Systems Europe offers a full range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, Diagnostic and Interventional X-ray, MRI, Ultrasound, Eye Care, and Mobile Imaging Solutions. We also offer a wide array of Services and a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions. In line with Canon Medical Group’s continued Made for Life philosophy – Canon’s medical business slogan – patients are at the heart of everything we do.
Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.
At Canon, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic, and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect.
Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life.
About Canon Central and North Africa:
Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) () is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.
Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.
Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.
For more information:
SOURCE
Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)
Six large polyp stony (LPS) coral species of varying skeletal structures were scanned while entirely submerged in water. These species of coral were selected because traditional methods of ‘pregnancy testing’ require researchers to cut into corals, to better view the internal structures and identify eggs. The machine’s high- and ultra-high frequency probes allowed CSI to view the intricate internal structures of the corals, giving previously unmatched insight that allows, researchers to predict spawning windows more accurately, providing vital information for conservation planning and propagation efforts.
The successful scanning of the corals introduces a new and entirely non-invasive process, removing the need to sacrifice corals.
To verify the findings of the scan, the trachyphyllia geoffroyi coral species was fragmented and assessed via cross referencing macro photography with the scan images. This process confirmed that the structures located in the scans were eggs, proving that ultrasound is a viable method of pregnancy testing corals.
Dr Jamie Craggs, Co-Founder of Coral Spawning International said: “Corals still hold so many secrets, particularly when it comes to the complex processes that drive their reproduction. Being able to look inside a living coral and see these processes unfolding in such remarkable detail is an extraordinary moment. This experiment has given us a new perspective on these animals and, as we continue monitoring them through spawning, we hope to build an increasingly detailed picture of how different coral species reproduce.”
Sally Davey, Clinical Product Specialist, Canon Medical Systems UK said: “This experiment showcased just how powerful ultrasound technology can be. Moreover, that the experiment was successful opens opportunities in fields such as minimally invasive surgery and diagnosis of dermal conditions.”
Peter Bragg, Sustainability and Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA adds: “This experiment demonstrates, that imaging innovation has the power to show us what was previously unseen, creating deeper understanding of the world around us. By unlocking this knowledge, we hold a fundamental belief that imaging has the power to transform the world.
The corals used in this experiment will continue to be monitored for six months with recordings taken when gametes are released, enabling CSI to further understand coral reproductive cycles of LPS corals, helping to identify spawning windows more accurately and support future coral conservation and restoration efforts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).
AboutCoralSpawningInternational:
Coral Spawning International are pioneers in land-based sexual coral reproduction. Their groundbreaking research, technicalexpertisein coral propagation, and extensive experience in restoration projects enable them to advance research and selective breedingprograms—helpingrepairdamagedcoralreefsatscalesthat canmakea meaningful difference to our oceans and our planet.
Theirgoalistoempowerandequipeverypractitioner,reefmanager,andrestorerwiththe tools and knowledge needed to spawn coral in land-based facilities.
About Canon Medical Systems Europe:
Canon Medical Systems Europe offers a full range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, Diagnostic and Interventional X-ray, MRI, Ultrasound, Eye Care, and Mobile Imaging Solutions. We also offer a wide array of Services and a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions. In line with Canon Medical Group’s continued Made for Life philosophy – Canon’s medical business slogan – patients are at the heart of everything we do.
Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.
At Canon, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic, and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect.
Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life.
About Canon Central and North Africa:
Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) () is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.
Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.
Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.
For more information:
SOURCE
Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)
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