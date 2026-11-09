South Sudan Targets New Energy Investment as African Financing Options Expand
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 9, 2026/ -- South Sudan is seeking new investment to expand oil production, develop exploration acreage and strengthen petroleum infrastructure as African financial institutions increase their focus on energy project financing. With 14 exploration blocks available and plans to raise crude output from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the near term, the country is targeting capital for both new developments and existing producing assets.
The upcoming South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24-25, 2026, in Juba - will serve as the premier venue for investors, development finance institutions (DFIs) and project developers to structure funding, forge partnerships and allocate capital across the nation's evolving energy value chain.
South Sudan Advances Upstream, Infrastructure Opportunities
South Sudan's investment pipeline spans exploration, enhanced oil recovery, refining, crude transportation and power infrastructure. With an estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, the country is seeking to attract new operators and technical partners to develop available acreage while improving production efficiency across mature fields.
Regional national oil companies are already advancing exploration activities. The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), through its subsidiary Strategic Fuel Fund, holds a 90% interest in Block B2 alongside national oil company Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet). SANPC is preparing further exploration work, including a planned 2D seismic campaign, creating opportunities for geophysical contractors, equipment suppliers and technical service providers.
Nilepet is also pursuing investment in downstream infrastructure, including a proposed 350-kilometre crude pipeline connecting the Tharjiath oilfields in Block 5A with the Paloch oilfields in Blocks 3 and 7. The company is seeking strategic investment partnerships for refinery development and the pipeline project, alongside plans to expand fuel storage, distribution and LPG infrastructure.
Development Finance Expands Investment Options
The formal establishment of the Africa Energy Bank on October 31, 2026, marks a significant development in regional energy financing. Created by the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation and Afreximbank, the institution has $5 billion in authorized capital and is expected to begin financing projects in 2027.
The bank aims to address funding gaps across Africa's oil and gas sector, with an initial focus on regional infrastructure, including pipelines, refining and domestic energy development. Its establishment could create additional financing options for South Sudan's petroleum projects, although no funding commitments to the country have been announced.
Beyond the AEB, development finance institutions are already supporting South Sudan's wider energy infrastructure. The World Bank is financing the $53 million South Sudan Energy Sector Access and Institutional Strengthening Project, which includes grid expansion in Juba and support for decentralized electrification. Meanwhile, the African Development Bank Group has approved $153.66 million in financing for the Uganda–South Sudan electricity interconnection project, supporting regional power trade and improved electricity access.
Afreximbank also maintains a trade finance partnership with South Sudan's Kush Bank, which was appointed as an intermediary in 2023. The arrangement provides a framework for trade finance instruments, including letters of credit and bank guarantees, that can support equipment imports and commercial activity. Access to these instruments could benefit domestic suppliers and service companies participating in the energy sector.
SSOP 2026 Connects Energy Projects with Global Capital
As South Sudan seeks to accelerate production growth and expand its energy infrastructure, SSOP 2026 will provide a platform to connect priority projects with regional and international financiers.
Returning as the country's official energy investment platform, the conference will bring together government representatives, national and international oil companies, development finance institutions, commercial banks, private investors and technology providers to explore financing structures, investment partnerships and project development opportunities.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will focus on mobilizing capital across exploration, production optimization, refining, petroleum transportation and power infrastructure, supporting South Sudan's efforts to translate its energy resources into commercial development.
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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
The upcoming South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24-25, 2026, in Juba - will serve as the premier venue for investors, development finance institutions (DFIs) and project developers to structure funding, forge partnerships and allocate capital across the nation's evolving energy value chain.
South Sudan Advances Upstream, Infrastructure Opportunities
South Sudan's investment pipeline spans exploration, enhanced oil recovery, refining, crude transportation and power infrastructure. With an estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, the country is seeking to attract new operators and technical partners to develop available acreage while improving production efficiency across mature fields.
Regional national oil companies are already advancing exploration activities. The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), through its subsidiary Strategic Fuel Fund, holds a 90% interest in Block B2 alongside national oil company Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet). SANPC is preparing further exploration work, including a planned 2D seismic campaign, creating opportunities for geophysical contractors, equipment suppliers and technical service providers.
Nilepet is also pursuing investment in downstream infrastructure, including a proposed 350-kilometre crude pipeline connecting the Tharjiath oilfields in Block 5A with the Paloch oilfields in Blocks 3 and 7. The company is seeking strategic investment partnerships for refinery development and the pipeline project, alongside plans to expand fuel storage, distribution and LPG infrastructure.
Development Finance Expands Investment Options
The formal establishment of the Africa Energy Bank on October 31, 2026, marks a significant development in regional energy financing. Created by the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation and Afreximbank, the institution has $5 billion in authorized capital and is expected to begin financing projects in 2027.
The bank aims to address funding gaps across Africa's oil and gas sector, with an initial focus on regional infrastructure, including pipelines, refining and domestic energy development. Its establishment could create additional financing options for South Sudan's petroleum projects, although no funding commitments to the country have been announced.
Beyond the AEB, development finance institutions are already supporting South Sudan's wider energy infrastructure. The World Bank is financing the $53 million South Sudan Energy Sector Access and Institutional Strengthening Project, which includes grid expansion in Juba and support for decentralized electrification. Meanwhile, the African Development Bank Group has approved $153.66 million in financing for the Uganda–South Sudan electricity interconnection project, supporting regional power trade and improved electricity access.
Afreximbank also maintains a trade finance partnership with South Sudan's Kush Bank, which was appointed as an intermediary in 2023. The arrangement provides a framework for trade finance instruments, including letters of credit and bank guarantees, that can support equipment imports and commercial activity. Access to these instruments could benefit domestic suppliers and service companies participating in the energy sector.
SSOP 2026 Connects Energy Projects with Global Capital
As South Sudan seeks to accelerate production growth and expand its energy infrastructure, SSOP 2026 will provide a platform to connect priority projects with regional and international financiers.
Returning as the country's official energy investment platform, the conference will bring together government representatives, national and international oil companies, development finance institutions, commercial banks, private investors and technology providers to explore financing structures, investment partnerships and project development opportunities.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will focus on mobilizing capital across exploration, production optimization, refining, petroleum transportation and power infrastructure, supporting South Sudan's efforts to translate its energy resources into commercial development.
For more information, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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