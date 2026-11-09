President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates King Of Cambodia On Independence Day

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Cambodia – Independence Day.

We are pleased to note the steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The recent official visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to our country has opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations and laid a favorable foundation for expanding the scope of our cooperation.

I am confident that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia, built on a solid foundation, will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Cambodia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.