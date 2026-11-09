Festi Hf.: Transactions In Relation To A Share Repurchase Programme - Week 45

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 45 2026, Festi purchased a total of 60,000 own shares for 17,970,000 ISK, as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 45 6.11.2026 14:21:52 60,000 299.5 17,970,000 60,000 17,970,000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before these purchases, Festi held 9,347,545 own shares, corresponding to 2.99% of the issued share capital. Festi has now purchased a total of 60,000 own shares for 17,970,000 ISK and currently holds 9,407,545 own shares, corresponding to 3.01% of the issued share capital. This is an announcement of Festi's purchase of own shares in accordance with the buyback program announced on 5 November 2026 in an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of up to 3,200,000 own shares, corresponding to 1.02% of the issued share capital, provided that the total purchase price under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,000 million.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).