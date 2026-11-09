Murder Accused Carrying Rs 25,000 Reward Arrested After Encounter In UP's Sitapur

MENAFN - IANS) Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a history-sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with the murder of a woman in Sitapur district following an encounter. The accused, identified as Rangilal, was arrested within 72 hours of the incident after being shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with the police.

A 315-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession. More than a dozen criminal cases, including those related to robbery, theft, illegal possession of arms, and violations of the Excise Act, are registered against him.

According to the police, Anita, 35, wife of Santram and a resident of Bagrabhari village under the Rampur Kalan police station area, was murdered on November 5. Following the incident, police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the accused.

Taking serious note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the accused's arrest.

As part of the operation, a police team from Rampur Kalan police station, acting under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Durgesh Kumar Singh and the leadership of Circle Officer (Sidhauli) Ved Prakash Srivastava, laid a trap near the Jamnagar-Bedhaura railway culvert on Monday.

During the operation, police encountered Rangilal, son of Ramswaroop and a resident of Bagrabhari village. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was subsequently arrested. Police also recovered the weapon and ammunition from his possession.

According to officials, Rangilal is a history-sheeter listed at the Rampur Kalan police station, with his history-sheet number recorded as 398A. Several criminal cases have been registered against him between 1994 and 2026.

CO Ved Prakash Srivastava said the accused was wanted in connection with the daylight murder of a woman and had been absconding since the incident. He added that police had successfully arrested him during Monday's encounter.

Further legal proceedings are underway. The police team involved in the operation included personnel led by Station House Officer (SHO) Lalla Goswami.