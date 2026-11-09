Sudan Army Shoots Down 4th Drone in 7 Days Near Al-Khuwei
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army reported Sunday that it had downed another drone over West Kordofan state, the fourth it has claimed there in seven days, as field sources described a push forward near Al-Khuwei after fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a short statement, the military said its air defenses intercepted a “hostile” FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda around midday Saturday. It gave no indication of who had launched the aircraft.
Military sources, who spoke to a news agency on condition of anonymity, said the army and its allies dealt heavy blows to the RSF during a three-hour clash near Al-Khuwei. They claimed the paramilitary unit involved was wiped out.
The Joint Force of Armed Movements, which fights alongside the army, said it had kept up operations against the RSF for a third straight day and claimed steady, significant gains on multiple key fronts.
Soldiers also circulated videos on social media that they said showed wrecked RSF combat vehicles, and reported advances around Al-Khuwei.
The army is working to take Al-Khuwei, a strategic town linking central Sudan with West Kordofan. It is also a livestock trading hub in the country’s gum arabic belt.
On Saturday, military sources told the same news agency that the army had captured Ayal Bakhit, in the northwestern part of the Al-Khuwei district, following combat with the RSF. The army also said it had taken control of Umm Marahik in the same district.
Fighting has escalated across North Kordofan, West Kordofan, and South Kordofan since last year. The war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
In a short statement, the military said its air defenses intercepted a “hostile” FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda around midday Saturday. It gave no indication of who had launched the aircraft.
Military sources, who spoke to a news agency on condition of anonymity, said the army and its allies dealt heavy blows to the RSF during a three-hour clash near Al-Khuwei. They claimed the paramilitary unit involved was wiped out.
The Joint Force of Armed Movements, which fights alongside the army, said it had kept up operations against the RSF for a third straight day and claimed steady, significant gains on multiple key fronts.
Soldiers also circulated videos on social media that they said showed wrecked RSF combat vehicles, and reported advances around Al-Khuwei.
The army is working to take Al-Khuwei, a strategic town linking central Sudan with West Kordofan. It is also a livestock trading hub in the country’s gum arabic belt.
On Saturday, military sources told the same news agency that the army had captured Ayal Bakhit, in the northwestern part of the Al-Khuwei district, following combat with the RSF. The army also said it had taken control of Umm Marahik in the same district.
Fighting has escalated across North Kordofan, West Kordofan, and South Kordofan since last year. The war between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
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