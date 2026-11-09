Karnataka Has No Legal Or Moral Right To Build Mekedatu Dam: Ramadoss

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River, accusing him of misrepresenting Supreme Court observations and attempting to create a fresh confrontation with Tamil Nadu for political gains.

In a statement, Ramadoss asserted that Karnataka had neither the legal nor the moral right to construct the dam without Tamil Nadu's consent, warning that the project would seriously threaten the state's irrigation and drinking water requirements.

His remarks came after Shivakumar reportedly claimed that the Supreme Court had permitted Karnataka to proceed with the project and that approval from Tamil Nadu was not necessary.

Ramadoss described the claim as misleading, maintaining that the apex court had never granted permission for construction. He said the Supreme Court had only indicated that the Cauvery Water Management Authority should examine the proposal in accordance with established legal procedures.

Tamil Nadu could challenge any adverse decision before the court, he added.

The PMK leader also referred to the Cauvery water-sharing agreements of 1892 and 1924, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's 2007 award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment, arguing that Karnataka could not undertake projects adversely affecting downstream states.

He recalled that former Union Water Resources Ministers Uma Bharti and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had maintained that the project could not proceed without Tamil Nadu's consent.

Accusing the Karnataka government of politicising the dispute, Ramadoss alleged that the ruling Congress was seeking electoral advantages in the Cauvery basin districts ahead of the next Assembly elections.

He claimed that the state government might allocate funds in its forthcoming budget and initiate foundation-stone ceremonies to generate political momentum around the project.

Ramadoss further alleged that Karnataka had consistently failed to release Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water, allowing substantial flows downstream primarily during periods of flooding.

Questioning Karnataka's assurances that Tamil Nadu's water supply would remain unaffected, he warned that the proposed reservoir, with a storage capacity of approximately 70 TMC, could further restrict downstream flows.

He urged the Union government to reject Karnataka's interpretation of the Supreme Court proceedings and ensure that no approval was granted for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent.

Ramadoss also called upon the Centre to condemn what he described as Karnataka's attempts to mislead the public on the contentious interstate water dispute.