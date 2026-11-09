Nafisa Ali Sodhi Talks About High Pollution In Delhi After Diwali, Shares Liver Cancer Treatment Update

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has shared an update on her health while also expressing concern over the high pollution levels in Delhi following Diwali celebrations.

The actress, who is battling liver cancer, revealed that she continues to exercise despite the poor air quality and is awaiting an MRI scan to assess the progress of her treatment. Taking to Instagram, Nafisa shared a picture of herself from a park after her morning walk, wearing a mask to protect herself from the pollution.

She also revealed that her MRI scan was scheduled for the following day to check how her liver cancer had responded to two rounds of targeted chemotherapy. Sharing the update, she wrote, "In my park after my walk. It was Diwali yesterday... wearing my mask as pollution & AQI high in Delhi... but I need to keep exercising. My MRI tomorrow to see the status of how my liver cancer has done after 2 rounds of Targeted chemo Therapy!!! and the next is due on 13th Nov'26. After being with my Mum and brother in Perth I feel positive."

The 'Major Saab' actress also highlighted the importance of continuing her exercise routine despite the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Her post comes a day after Diwali, when she stepped out for her morning walk wearing a mask amid concerns over pollution levels.

Nafisa further shared that spending time with her mother and brother in Perth had helped her feel positive as she continued her cancer treatment journey. Her upcoming MRI scan will help assess the response to the two rounds of targeted chemotherapy she has undergone so far, while her next round of treatment is scheduled for November 13, 2026.

Alongside her caption, Nafisa Ali Sodhi also shared videos from the park, in which she was seen exercising despite the high pollution levels in Delhi.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been battling Stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She was initially diagnosed with Stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018 following an initial misdiagnosis. Although she went into remission after treatment, the cancer later returned and progressed to Stage 4.