Renault Duster: New Engine, Cheaper Price! Duster Price May Drop By Rs 1.5 Lakh

Renault Duster might get a new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo petrol engine, according to latest reports. This means prices for certain variants could drop by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Renault Duster SUV, which recently relaunched in India, might be getting a new engine option. While it currently offers a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, Renault is reportedly looking to introduce a new MPFi turbo petrol engine of the same size. Since this new engine is cheaper to manufacture, the price of the Duster variants featuring it might also drop. Expect a price cut of around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for specific variants. Will this attract more buyers to the Duster? Let's look at the engine changes.

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine currently offered in the Renault Duster uses TGDi technology. It pushes out 163 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. This engine targets customers who love high performance. TGDi stands for direct petrol injection technology, where petrol gets injected directly into the engine's combustion chamber. But the high-pressure fuel system and extra tech needed for this increase manufacturing costs. To counter this, Renault is reportedly working on a more cost-effective engine alternative.

The engine expected in the new Duster is a 1.3-litre MPFi turbo petrol engine. MPFi means Multi-Point Fuel Injection. In this tech, petrol is injected through intake ports before it enters the engine cylinders. The MPFi system is simpler compared to the TGDi engine. This reduces the need for complex parts like high-pressure fuel systems. Also, it avoids some extra emission control systems used in direct fuel injection engines. These changes can reduce production costs. At the same time, they might use a new turbocharger setup to ensure smooth driving at low speeds.

The main change in the new engine could be its performance. The current 1.3-litre TGDi engine delivers 163 hp power and 280 Nm torque. But the new MPFi engine might produce around 140 hp power and 250 Nm torque. This means the power and torque of the new engine will be lower than the current one. However, it should still offer enough performance for daily commutes. As for pricing, variants with the new MPFi engine could be cheaper by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh compared to the current 1.3-litre TGDi variants. This offers a more affordable choice than the expensive turbo petrol models.

Reports suggest work on the new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo petrol engine is going on. Renault hasn't officially announced when this engine will launch, which variants will get it, or its final price. Since MPFi technology works well with CNG, there are rumors about a factory-fitted CNG Duster launching in the future. But this remains unconfirmed for now. If the new engine launches, the Duster's price is expected to drop, but you might have to compromise a bit on engine performance. Until the official announcement, treat the price, power, and launch date details as expectations only.