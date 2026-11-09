Multiple Thefts Reported In Tiruchirappalli During Diwali Celebration

Diwali Night Thefts in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): In a series of theft attempts reported on Diwali night, unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted multiple shops in the Woraiyur area of Tiruchirappalli city, using the sound of bursting firecrackers to mask their activities.

According to police, the miscreants broke the lock of an electronics shop and attempted to break in. Subsequently, they broke the lock of a nearby tea shop, entered the premises and allegedly stole around Rs 20,000 in cash.

The incidents reportedly took place around midnight on Diwali, with the suspects suspected of taking advantage of the loud firecracker sounds to carry out the thefts without attracting attention. CCTV footage showing the suspects breaking into the shops and attempting theft has now surfaced on social media, creating a stir in the locality. Based on the CCTV footage, police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved.

Tragic Murders on Diwali

Meanwhile, three people, including two 17-year-old boys, were allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Diwali day, triggering shock and concern among residents.

In the first incident, two teenagers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants near the Samayapuram toll plaza on the outskirts of Tiruchirappalli. In another incident, a 20-year-old employee of a private IT company in Chennai was allegedly stabbed to death with an iron spanner following a dispute over bursting firecrackers near Irungalur.

According to Trichy District Police, Rahul (17), a resident of Inam Samayapuram, had lost his parents and was staying at a relative's house while working as a daily wage labourer. His relative's brother, Vishal (17), was also working as a daily wage labourer. In another incident, Christopher (20), a native of Purathakudi near Irungalur in Mannachanallur taluk, was allegedly murdered following a dispute over bursting firecrackers. (ANI)

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