Kerala Initiates Random Testing Of Petrol Amid Excess Ethanol Fears

Kerala Initiates Random Testing of Petrol Amid Ethanol Concerns

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 9 (ANI): Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said that the state authorities have collected random samples of petrol to test if the ethanol blend was within the prescribed limits, after Karnataka ministers alleged excess ethanol in fuel. Speaking to ANI, Jacob stated that the samples have been sent to labs for testing and the results are awaited. He noted that the issue raised by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is a "major concern" across the country.

The Keralam Minister said, "We are collecting random samples from across the state to see if ethanol is within the prescribed limits or not. The civil supplies commission has been authorised to do that. And now, from the northern districts and from the southern districts also, we are taking random samples. The samples are being collected in all the prescribed formats. We are following and complying with all the protocols. And we have also requested that oil company representatives be present where we are collecting the samples. After that, we will be sending the samples to the government-owned chemical labs, and after the results come, we will take further steps if it is necessary."

He said that the public has a right to know the quantity of ethanol blended in fuel as it might affect the vehicles, bringing down the mileage. Jacob also said that politics should be kept aside while addressing the concerns. He said, "It's a major concern what DK Shivakumar has expressed. It's a major concern not only in Kerala or Karnataka, but it's also across the country. The consumers have the right to know what they are using. Whether the ethanol is of a cheaper quality or whether the ethanol is above the prescribed limits, all this should be conveyed to the customers. They have the right to know... This is not a matter of politics or something. It's a concern that has arisen. Many vehicles are getting damaged. The mileage is coming down. Many such issues have arisen. I don't think politics should be mixed with this."

Inspection of Fuel Pumps

Today, Keralam Civil Supplies Department conducted an inspection at fuel pumps in Kochi to check for the E20 petrol density amid the controversy around excessive ethanol blending. District Civil Supplies Officer, Shaji PR, said that they have flagged six samples and sent two for testing. The lab results are awaited. "We conducted an inspection... We have inspected the details of the quantity of ethanol in the motor spirit, ordinary petrol. There were six samples at the rate of one litre taken. We sent two samples to an analytical chemical laboratory in Kakinada. We are waiting for the result," Shaji PR told ANI.

Context and Official Rebuttal

Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad had raised concerns over the impact of high ethanol-blended petrol on vehicles, warning that fuel containing more than 20 per cent ethanol could damage components of vehicles not designed to handle higher ethanol concentrations. During a press conference on November 6, Arshad said the government had collected 63 samples from different locations in every district and from all major oil companies. The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology of Karnataka claimed that motor spirit sold at specific retail outlets in the state contained between 26 per cent and 31 per cent ethanol.

However, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, all 893 samples of E20 petrol drawn from public sector oil marketing companies across 27 States and Union Territories have conformed to prescribed quality standards, refuting claims of excessive ethanol blending. Three state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, highlighted that ethanol blending is a controlled and automated process operating under statutory guidelines rather than manual interventions. (ANI)

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