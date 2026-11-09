Tbtc Bridge Partially Reopens As $120M Aave Reserve Stays Frozen

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Threshold Network's tBTC bridge has restarted its on-chain operations after a nine-day security pause, as security-patched node operators reconnected to the system. The resumption brings the bridge back to life for deposits and redemptions that were submitted before the shutdown, but it does not immediately reopen minting and new deposits.

While the bridge network is back online, an Aave reserve holding roughly $120 million worth of tBTC on Ethereum remains frozen to new deposits and borrowing. That means users still need to wait for Aave's reserve restrictions to be lifted before tBTC can regain its full DeFi utility inside Aave markets.

Threshold says the tBTC bridge restarted after a nine-day security pause, following the reconnection of node operators that had applied patches. Deposits, minting, and redemptions are not yet available for new requests until enough nodes are online, though pre-shutdown requests should be processed as more operators return. Aave has kept its tBTC reserve frozen on Ethereum, preventing new tBTC deposits from entering the lending pool and halting borrowing against the token. Threshold reported no evidence of unauthorized Bitcoin movement or tBTC minting during the pause, with the bridge holding about 4,320 BTC backing roughly 4,185 tBTC in circulation. LlamaRisk said it will propose restoring Aave's tBTC reserve once Threshold's operations return to normal.

Key takeawaysBridge operations restart, but access remains limited

Threshold Network announced that the underlying network for tBTC is restarting. According to the project, the reconnection is tied to security-patched node operators coming back online. Those independent operators collectively authorize Bitcoin movements and handle deposits and redemptions that convert between wrapped tBTC on-chain and the underlying Bitcoin custody model.

However, Threshold also indicated that the app is still not accepting new deposits and is not yet enabling minting or redemptions. The reason is straightforward: the system requires a sufficient number of nodes to be operational before it can safely process new requests. Threshold did not provide a specific date for when full functionality will resume.

For users who submitted requests before the shutdown, the expectation is that those transactions will gradually be processed as additional operators rejoin the network. That creates a distinction between“processing what was already in the pipeline” and“reopening the pipeline for fresh activity,” which matters for traders and DeFi participants timing deposits, liquidity provision, and leverage strategies.

The pause was prompted by a Linux kernel risk

The restart follows Threshold's earlier decision to halt tBTC bridge activity on Oct. 30. The project said it was responding to a critical Linux kernel vulnerability that could allow remote attackers to execute code on servers that have not been patched.

Threshold reported that it found no evidence that the vulnerability had been exploited against tBTC nodes. Still, the team's choice to pause operations shows how bridge operators often treat server-side security as a threshold requirement: even without confirmed exploitation, unpatched infrastructure can introduce systemic risk into custody and minting workflows.

That earlier context is important for investors and users because it helps explain why the restart is phased. Bringing a security posture back to baseline is only the first step; the bridge must also re-achieve operational capacity across enough nodes before it can safely accept new deposits and mint new tBTC.

Aave's tBTC reserve remains frozen as a safety buffer

Even with the bridge network restarting, Aave's tBTC reserve on Ethereum remains paused. Per the project's earlier governance action, Aave froze the reserve on Oct. 31 to prevent additional exposure while redemptions were unavailable.

The practical effect is twofold: new tBTC deposits are blocked from entering the reserve, and the token cannot add borrowing power. Existing users can still withdraw and repay loans, but the lending market cannot expand via new supply or new leverage until restrictions are lifted.

This is a notable point for anyone who assumes that a bridge's operational restart automatically restores DeFi functionality. In reality, Aave's controls are independent safeguards that help manage liquidity and risk conditions around assets backed by bridge custody.

Threshold's figures underscore why lenders may prefer to be cautious. The project said roughly 4,320 BTC remains in bridge wallets against about 4,185 tBTC in circulation, and it reported no unauthorized Bitcoin transfers or tBTC minting during the pause. Those disclosures support the claim that the system was functioning within controlled parameters during the security window, but they don't remove the need for Aave to align its lending conditions with the bridge's readiness to process new actions safely.

What to watch next: node capacity and the reserve-lift timeline

LlamaRisk-named as Aave's risk provider in the earlier response-said it would propose restoring the tBTC reserve after Threshold's operations return to normal. That implies the next milestone is not just“bridge is online,” but“bridge is fully processing new deposits and redemptions with enough operators present to meet safety requirements.”

For users, the key watch items are: whether Threshold's app updates to accept new deposits and enable minting/redemptions, and whether Aave governance proceeds with lifting the reserve freeze once LlamaRisk's conditions are met. Until both gates open, tBTC liquidity and borrowing capacity will likely remain constrained compared with the bridge's restarted on-chain activity.

As the bridge continues to scale back to full participation, market participants should track operational announcements from Threshold and any follow-up Aave governance movement-because the gap between“network restarting” and“lending restarting” is where practical opportunities, risks, and liquidity frictions tend to show up.

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