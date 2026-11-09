Uncapped Mahfijul Islam Called Up As Bangladesh Name Squad For SA Tests

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 9 (IANS) Bangladesh have announced their squad for the two-match away Test series against South Africa, with uncapped opening batter Mahfijul Islam earning a call-up, while batter Mohammad Naim is back after four years.

The two batters have been among the leading run-scorers in the ongoing National Cricket League first-class tournament. Mahfijul has scored 672 runs in 10 innings, including three centuries and a double hundred, while Naim has scored 612 runs in seven innings, including a double century and two other hundreds.

They both went to South Africa earlier this year. Naim was with the Bangladesh A team for the unofficial Tests and one-dayers, while Mahfijul travelled with the Bangladesh emerging team to face South Africa's emerging side.

Naim has played only one Test in his career, which came in 2022 against New Zealand. His inclusion in the side comes as Bangladesh are without Shadman Islam, who picked up an ankle injury during the ongoing second Test against West Indies at home.

Meanwhile, Mahfijul comes in as Bangladesh wanted a right-handed opener, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy also missed out. "We brought in (Mahfijul) Robin because we felt it was crucial to have a right-handed opener," Bashar said after announcing the squad. "It is something we had been looking for for a while. We didn't really have anyone else ready, and we wanted to give Robin a bit more time to prepare. I believe he has proven himself; he looked very promising in first-class cricket and in the emerging team matches.

"To be honest, we had another opener in mind - Mahmudul Hasan Joy - which is why there was a slight delay in announcing the squad. Unfortunately, Joy was ruled out yesterday afternoon due to medical reasons; he is unavailable for this Test match.

"We sent Naim to South Africa (for the A series), where he looked very good. He has been batting exceptionally well in first-class cricket recently. We have seen Naim play before, but based on his performance in the recent South Africa series and his first-class form, he appears to be in great shape, which is why we've included him," he added.

Star fast bowler Nahid Rana missed out once more as he continues his recovery from a labrum tear. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Amite Hasan, both of whom are part of Bangladesh's squad for the West Indies series, missed out as well. Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed has been recalled to the squad.

Moreover, Mominul Haque, who missed the second West Indies Test due to a concussion, has been picked for the South Africa Tests.

The series begins in Johannesburg on November 15, then moves to Centurion for the second match, starting November 23. It will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Bangladesh Test squad for South Africa tour: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahfijul Islam.