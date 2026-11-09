Drone Strike Hits Iraq Gas Field, Cuts 2,800 MW Power
(MENAFN) A drone strike hit the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region late Sunday, choking off gas to power plants and sharply cutting electricity output, regional authorities said.
About 2,800 megawatts of generating capacity went offline after the disruption, according to the regional electricity ministry.
Early reports pointed to extensive damage and a halt in production at the field, which sits in Chamchamal district in Sulaymaniyah province.
Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with authorities in the Kurdish region, the country’s Security Media Cell said. Citing preliminary information, the cell said no casualties had been reported.
About 2,800 megawatts of generating capacity went offline after the disruption, according to the regional electricity ministry.
Early reports pointed to extensive damage and a halt in production at the field, which sits in Chamchamal district in Sulaymaniyah province.
Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with authorities in the Kurdish region, the country’s Security Media Cell said. Citing preliminary information, the cell said no casualties had been reported.
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