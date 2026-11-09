Rubio Memo Warned of Nvidia CEO’s Link to Alleged Chinese Spy
(MENAFN) A classified intelligence memo prepared under the supervision of Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned senior Trump administration officials that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had formed a close relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, a major US newspaper reported Sunday.
The assessment was written this spring and passed among national security officials with high-level clearances before President Donald Trump made a state visit to China in May.
It grew out of electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief. She was a senior executive at Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed International, which bought advanced artificial intelligence chips while under federal investigation for illegally smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.
Intelligence officials asked for the identity of an American in intercepted communications who appeared to be intimately involved with her. The unmasking process named him as Jensen Huang. Counterintelligence agencies determined that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang as an operative.
Jensen Huang was initially left off the official business delegation accompanying Trump to China. After media reports drew attention to his absence, Trump stepped in personally and arranged for him to join Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska, hailing him as “the Great Jensen Huang.”
Trump chose not to place any restrictions on Huang or the chipmaker, regarding Nvidia’s market dominance as critical to American economic competitiveness and the financial markets.
Nvidia’s board of directors has since announced an independent investigation.
The company had earlier said Huang’s dealings with Alice Huang were “not unusual or unexpected,” describing them as routine commercial engagements and stating that Megaspeed never received classified corporate data or trade secrets.
China rejected a related report by the same newspaper in October, calling the allegations “unsubstantiated” and “nothing but a smear against China.”
The White House, the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment, the newspaper said. Alice Huang did not respond to requests for comment.
The assessment was written this spring and passed among national security officials with high-level clearances before President Donald Trump made a state visit to China in May.
It grew out of electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief. She was a senior executive at Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed International, which bought advanced artificial intelligence chips while under federal investigation for illegally smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.
Intelligence officials asked for the identity of an American in intercepted communications who appeared to be intimately involved with her. The unmasking process named him as Jensen Huang. Counterintelligence agencies determined that China’s Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang as an operative.
Jensen Huang was initially left off the official business delegation accompanying Trump to China. After media reports drew attention to his absence, Trump stepped in personally and arranged for him to join Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska, hailing him as “the Great Jensen Huang.”
Trump chose not to place any restrictions on Huang or the chipmaker, regarding Nvidia’s market dominance as critical to American economic competitiveness and the financial markets.
Nvidia’s board of directors has since announced an independent investigation.
The company had earlier said Huang’s dealings with Alice Huang were “not unusual or unexpected,” describing them as routine commercial engagements and stating that Megaspeed never received classified corporate data or trade secrets.
China rejected a related report by the same newspaper in October, calling the allegations “unsubstantiated” and “nothing but a smear against China.”
The White House, the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment, the newspaper said. Alice Huang did not respond to requests for comment.
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