In-Wheel Motor Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In-Wheel Motor Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global in-wheel motor market size was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.42 billion in 2026 to USD 31.00 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 37.54% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the in-wheel motor market with a share of 42.5% in 2025. An in-wheel motor is an electric motor integrated directly into the wheel of a vehicle, allowing it to generate power and drive the wheel without requiring a conventional transmission, driveshaft, or differential. This technology is primarily used in electric vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric buses, and two-wheelers. In-wheel motors improve drivetrain efficiency by reducing mechanical power losses, enabling independent wheel control, and supporting regenerative braking. The compact design also provides greater flexibility in vehicle architecture, reduces the number of mechanical components, and creates additional space for batteries and other vehicle systems. In-Wheel Motor Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1.76 Billion2026 Market Size USD 2.42 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 31.00 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 37.54%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 42.5% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 20.6%Segment Insights By Propulsion Leading Segment BEV Market Share in 2025 48.6% By Vehicle Type Fastest-growing Segment Passenger Cars CAGR 19.3% (2026–2034) By Vehicle Class Fastest-growing Segment Luxury CAGR 19.6% (2026–2034) By Motor Type Fastest-growing Segment Axial Flux Motor CAGR 20.1% (2026–2034) By Cooling Type Fastest-growing Segment Liquid Cooling CAGR 19.9% (2026–2034) By Power Output Type Leading Segment 60–90 kW Market Share in 2025 41.2% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Axial Flux In-Wheel Motor Designs Enhances Power Density The in-wheel motor market analysis shows that demand for compact and high-torque electric propulsion systems encourages manufacturers to explore axial flux in-wheel motor designs. These motors use a disc-shaped electromagnetic configuration to achieve high torque density within limited installation space, supporting compact wheel-mounted propulsion systems. 02 Development of Integrated In-Wheel Motor and Brake Systems Improves Vehicle Efficiency Electric vehicle manufacturers seek compact propulsion solutions that reduce mechanical complexity and improve vehicle packaging flexibility. In-wheel motor developers integrate electric motors, braking components, and electronic controls into wheel-mounted assemblies, reducing dependence on conventional drivetrain components. In-Wheel Motor Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Independent Wheel Torque Control Drives Market Growth Electric vehicle manufacturers increasingly focus on improving vehicle stability, traction, and handling through precise wheel torque management. In-wheel motors enable independent torque distribution across driven wheels, allowing vehicles to respond effectively to different road conditions. This capability supports improved cornering performance, reduced wheel slip, and better vehicle control without relying on conventional mechanical differentials. 02 Expansion of Electric Bus and Urban Transit Production Supports Market Growth Government investment in zero-emission public transportation increases demand for electric buses and urban transit vehicles. Electric bus manufacturers require propulsion systems that support low-floor designs, accessible passenger entry, and efficient interior space utilization. In-wheel motors offer flexible drivetrain configurations by placing propulsion components near or inside the wheels, reducing the space required for conventional drive assemblies. 03 Key Drivers of the In-Wheel Motor Market and Their Impact

Market Drivers Impact on Market Growth Demand for Independent Wheel Torque Control Demand for improved vehicle stability, traction, and handling encourages automakers to adopt in-wheel motors that enable precise torque distribution across individual wheels. Expansion of Electric Bus and Urban Transit Production Higher production of electric buses increases demand for wheel-mounted propulsion systems that support low-floor designs, passenger accessibility, and efficient space utilization. Expansion of Electric Vehicle Production Increasing electric vehicle manufacturing creates demand for alternative propulsion technologies, supporting the adoption of in-wheel motors across passenger and commercial vehicles. Demand for Increased Electric Vehicle Cabin and Cargo Space Automotive manufacturers seek space-efficient propulsion systems that reduce dependence on conventional drivetrain layouts, encouraging the integration of wheel-mounted motors. Expansion of Electric Commercial Vehicle Fleets Electrification of delivery vans, municipal vehicles, and specialized commercial fleets increases demand for flexible electric drive systems, creating opportunities for in-wheel motor suppliers.

01

Increased Unsprung Mass and Suspension Performance Challenges Restrict Market Growth

The additional weight of in-wheel motors increases unsprung mass, creating challenges for vehicle ride comfort, handling, and suspension performance. Higher wheel assembly weight reduces suspension responsiveness to road irregularities and requires manufacturers to modify suspension components to maintain vehicle stability.

02

Complex Thermal Management Requirements Limit Market Expansion

The compact installation space of in-wheel motors creates challenges in managing heat generated during continuous operation and high-load driving conditions. Limited airflow and restricted cooling system space increase the risk of overheating, reducing motor efficiency, durability, and sustained performance.

03

Key Restraints of the In-Wheel Motor Market and Their Impact

Market Restraints Impact on Market Growth Increased Unsprung Mass and Suspension Performance Challenges Additional motor weight within wheel assemblies affects ride comfort, handling, and suspension responsiveness, increasing engineering costs and limiting adoption among vehicle manufacturers. Complex Thermal Management Requirements Restricted installation space and heat buildup during continuous operation increase cooling system complexity, reducing motor reliability and limiting adoption in high-load vehicle applications. High Manufacturing and Integration Costs Specialized components, advanced electronics, and vehicle redesign requirements increase production expenses, discouraging adoption among cost-sensitive automakers. Limited Durability Under Harsh Road Conditions Exposure to water, dust, road debris, and mechanical shocks raises concerns about motor reliability and maintenance requirements, slowing commercial adoption. Competition from Established Electric Drive Systems Conventional electric motors and e-axles benefit from mature supply chains, proven reliability, and lower production costs, reducing manufacturers' incentives to adopt in-wheel motor technologies.

01

Expansion of In-Wheel Motor Retrofit Solutions Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Automotive component manufacturers, electric vehicle conversion specialists, and aftermarket service providers can benefit from developing in-wheel motor retrofit solutions. Existing vehicle owners and fleet operators represent potential customers for conversion kits that replace conventional propulsion components with wheel-mounted electric drives.

02

Commercialization of Rare-Earth-Free In-Wheel Motors Opens New Revenue Opportunities

In-wheel motor manufacturers, electric propulsion developers, and automotive component suppliers can benefit from developing motor designs that eliminate dependence on rare-earth magnets. Alternative technologies using ferrite magnets or reluctance-based configurations offer vehicle manufacturers opportunities to reduce exposure to critical material supply disruptions.

Segmental AnalysisBy Vehicle Class

The passenger cars segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increases in efficiency, torque, power, and vehicle control may contribute to the widespread adoption of in-wheel motors in modern passenger vehicles. Most electric vehicle producers focus on enhancing vehicles with longer ranges, lighter weights, and more efficient layouts. Manufacturers of electric vehicles can guarantee efficient use of space and increased power output by installing motors on the wheels. It's not just EV manufacturers who want to see improvements in electric vehicles' weight, range, interior volume, and manoeuvrability; Tier 1 companies are also keen on seeing them made. It means that the market for cars with seats for people will remain the largest during the anticipated time frame.

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By Motor Type

The axial flux motor segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The axial flux motor outperforms the radial flux motor in terms of power density and efficiency. It's small enough to fit in or near each wheel. It finds its primary use in low-speed, high-torque situations. Miniature, lightweight, and powerful axial flux motors are becoming increasingly popular. They can be used as direct drives in electric vehicles, increasing output torque and efficiency a radial flux motor, this one is easy to produce and put together. As a result, it is expected that this sector will maintain its position as the market leader throughout the projection period.

By Propulsion

The HEV segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles use electricity as their primary fuel source, improving the efficiency of conventional vehicle designs. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and all-electric vehicles (EVs) are the three main categories into which the current generation of "electric drive vehicles" can be sorted. When put together, they have the potential to cut petroleum consumption significantly, and major automakers are already producing them. It is anticipated that this market segment will expand during the forecast period as increased production of these vehicles drives demand.

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Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific: Dominant Region

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global in-wheel motor market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Since in-wheel motors are used in electric vehicles, the rapid increase in sales of such vehicles in countries like China and Japan, rapid urbanization, and rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions in emerging economies like India and China are all contributing to the expansion of the In-Wheel Motor Market. Throughout the projected study period, the In Wheel Motor Market will expand thanks to several factors, chief among them an increase in the urban population and a subsequent rise in per capita income, both encouraging people to buy electric vehicles.

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Europe: Growing Region

Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. As a result of the highest EV sales in recent years, the European market is predicted to expand rapidly over the forecast period. In addition, the region's expansion is fueled by stringent emission rules and regulations and the massive investments made by significant vehicle OEMs to meet the region's demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight automobiles. In addition, there are a growing number of additional requirements for maintaining air quality and noise pollution as a result of the high volume of traffic in cities. Several European cities have implemented environmental zones that restrict entry to vehicles that do not meet specific emission criteria to protect residents' health from harmful air pollutants. Most market regulation comes from Germany, the UK, and other European countries. The expansion of the market is aided by the presence of major in-wheel motor manufacturers in Europe.

With an anticipated 88% share of the North American market, the United States is poised to take the lead in the global automotive in-wheel motor market. Growth in the market is anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for vehicles with enhanced convenience, safety, and comfort in developed economies. High demand and sustained market growth are expected for the forecast period thanks to features like steering-mounted controls, cutting-edge infotainment systems, telematics, centralized controllers, and the comfort, safety, luxury, and security they provide.

LAMEA is expected to show rapid growth due to strong EV sales in recent years. Many governments are shifting their incentives away from conventional cars because of falling sales and toward electric vehicles as more of them offer subsidies for purchasing these vehicles. As more people learn about the potential of in-wheel motors to improve fuel efficiency, and as electric in-wheel motors gain popularity in developing countries, the market can access lucrative new growth avenues over the forecast time frame.

BEV FCEV HEV PHEV Magnesium Others

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Mid-priced Luxury

Axial Flux Motor Radial Flux Motor

Air Cooling Liquid Cooling

Up to 60 KW 60–90 KW Above 90 KW

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in In-Wheel Motor Market Protean Electric Elaphe (Slovenia) ZIEHL-ABEG Printed Motor Works NTN E-TRACTION TM ECOmove NSK TAJIMA E Schaeffler BMW Nissan Volkswagen Daimler Tesla Chevy Nissan General Motors Ford Volvo Mitsubishi Motors Toyota Honda Hyundai Industry Developments April 2026 Protean Electric expanded its in-wheel motor technology initiatives by advancing next-generation electric drivetrain solutions for passenger vehicles and commercial mobility applications. The company continued focusing on improving efficiency, compact design, and integration capabilities for electric vehicle platforms. February 2026 Schaeffler expanded its electric mobility portfolio by advancing wheel hub motor and integrated drivetrain technologies. The company continued investing in compact electric drive solutions designed to improve vehicle efficiency and support future electric vehicle architectures. January 2026 ZF Friedrichshafen expanded its electric mobility technology development activities, including advanced electric drivetrain systems supporting future vehicle platforms. The company continued focusing on lightweight, efficient, and scalable electric propulsion solutions. November 2025 Hyundai Mobis strengthened its electric vehicle component portfolio by advancing integrated electric propulsion technologies. The company continued developing innovative drivetrain solutions to support next-generation EV platforms. September 2025 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies expanded collaborations with automotive manufacturers for the integration of in-wheel motor systems into electric vehicle platforms. The company continued developing high-performance wheel-mounted electric drive solutions. July 2025 NTN Corporation advanced development activities for in-wheel motor systems by focusing on compact electric drive technologies and vehicle electrification solutions. The company continued research into improving efficiency and reducing system weight ScopeSegmentation By Propulsion 5By Vehicle Type 2By Vehicle Class 2By Motor Type 2By Cooling Type 2By Power Output Type 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Protean Electric · Elaphe (Slovenia) · ZIEHL-ABEGG · Printed Motor Works · NTNRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The in-wheel motor market size is valued at USD 2.42 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 31.00 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 37.54% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 42.5% in 2025. The major players in this market are Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, NTN. The in-wheel motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.54% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.