Trump Claims He Missed USD3B Surge in His Fortune
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said he had no idea his wealth had reportedly swelled by $3 billion, insisting in an interview excerpt released Sunday that he gives his personal finances scant attention.
Asked by interviewer Ross Douthat on a major broadcast network’s flagship newsmagazine program about a report estimating a $3 billion gain in his fortune since he returned to office, Trump replied: “Well, so did everyone’s.”
When Douthat noted that his own net worth had not climbed by $3 billion, the president shot back: “Well, you should have had stock.”
Trump then played down his interest in the subject. “I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don’t care,” he said.
“I have a lot of money. And far more than I ever thought I’d have. And I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know.”
The president said one of his sons handles his finances and that the two do not discuss the matter. “I have a son who’s a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don’t even talk to him about it,” he said.
Trump also stressed that he was already wealthy and said he does not collect a presidential salary.
A leading business magazine put his net worth at $7.3 billion in September 2025, up from $4.3 billion in 2024, and credited the jump largely to his cryptocurrency ventures. Its September 2026 assessment pegged his fortune at roughly $7 billion, about $2.7 billion above its level before his return to the White House.
Asked by interviewer Ross Douthat on a major broadcast network’s flagship newsmagazine program about a report estimating a $3 billion gain in his fortune since he returned to office, Trump replied: “Well, so did everyone’s.”
When Douthat noted that his own net worth had not climbed by $3 billion, the president shot back: “Well, you should have had stock.”
Trump then played down his interest in the subject. “I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don’t care,” he said.
“I have a lot of money. And far more than I ever thought I’d have. And I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know.”
The president said one of his sons handles his finances and that the two do not discuss the matter. “I have a son who’s a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don’t even talk to him about it,” he said.
Trump also stressed that he was already wealthy and said he does not collect a presidential salary.
A leading business magazine put his net worth at $7.3 billion in September 2025, up from $4.3 billion in 2024, and credited the jump largely to his cryptocurrency ventures. Its September 2026 assessment pegged his fortune at roughly $7 billion, about $2.7 billion above its level before his return to the White House.
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