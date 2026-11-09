Reinforcing UAE’s leadership in trade facilitation and digital transformation
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – With the support of Dubai Chambers, The United Arab Emirates commenced the rollout of the eATA Carnet system on 9 November 2026, becoming the first outside the European continent to implement the digital system. The initiative enables ATA Carnets to be issued and processed electronically, marking a significant milestone in the digitalisation of customs procedures.
The transition to the eATA Carnet system represents another step forward in the UAE’s broader digital transformation roadmap. By eliminating paper-based customs procedures, the initiative accelerates border clearance, delivering a smoother and more efficient experience for businesses while further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for international trade, major trade fairs, and world-class conferences.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has been serving as the National Guaranteeing and Issuing Association for ATA Carnets in the UAE since 2011, when the UAE first joined the ATA Carnet system. The chamber is leading the new phase and has been working closely with customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to deliver a seamless customs experience to businesses.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce is one of only 13 chambers around the world to implement the eATA Carnet out of 1,200 ICC-member chambers.
Ahead of the official launch of the eATA Carnet system, Dubai Chamber of Commerce executed a comprehensive readiness programme to prepare the national customs ecosystem for the implementation of eATA Carnets. As part of this initiative, the chamber facilitated technical coordination meetings with UAE customs authorities, hosted online sessions connecting local customs officials directly with ICC experts, and conducted hands-on training workshops for customs representatives.
The chamber also led extensive pre-production testing to validate different scenarios. This helped ensure every stakeholder was aligned and technically ready to adopt the digital system.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce has spearheaded the UAE’s ATA Carnet journey since 2010, driving the nation’s growth as a premier global hub for international trade, exhibitions, and major events. As the first chamber in the region to introduce the ATA Carnet system back in 2011, we are once again leading the way by championing the transition to eATA Carnet in close partnership with national customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce.”
“This milestone marks a major leap in trade facilitation, delivering a faster, more transparent, and highly secure digital experience that streamlines customs procedures. It reflects our commitment to offering smart, integrated services that empower companies to expand globally, while further cementing Dubai and the UAE’s status as a leading global centre for trade and events.”
63,591 ATA Carnets have been issued and received for goods and commodities worth AED 54.4 billion since the launch of ATA Carnet system in UAE in 2011 until 2025.
H.E. Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, affirmed that the implementation of the eATA Carnet system reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing an agile and integrated trading environment that can respond to global developments and meet the evolving needs of the business community.
His Excellency noted that the initiative supports the leadership’s vision of building an integrated digital government ecosystem driven by innovation, technology, and international partnerships. It also strikes a balance between facilitating trade and protecting the national economy, strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading partner in shaping the future of global trade.
H.E. Al Falasi stated that the implementation of the system, in collaboration with strategic partners, represents an important step towards establishing a fully integrated digital customs and trade ecosystem for issuing and processing ATA Carnets. The system will enhance procedural efficiency, accelerate transactions, reduce reliance on paper documentation, and minimise the time, effort, and costs associated with the temporary admission of goods.
H.E. Al Falasi added: “The system will facilitate the movement of goods and equipment intended for temporary use, including those required for international exhibitions and events, as well as professional and commercial activities, by simplifying customs procedures for their entry and exit. It will also improve the customer experience, enhance efficiency and transparency in processing transactions, and enable the electronic processing and exchange of data. This will strengthen coordination among relevant authorities and improve the accuracy and effectiveness of customs procedures.”
His Excellency further explained that the new system will benefit a wide range of economic and commercial sectors by reducing operational and administrative burdens on businesses and customers, improving supply chain efficiency, and facilitating the cross-border movement of equipment and goods used in economic activities. These benefits will support international trade growth, enhance the UAE’s attractiveness to investors, and reinforce its position as a global hub for trade, logistics, exhibitions, and international events.
His Excellency Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, affirmed that the UAE is not waiting for the future of global trade to unfold; it is helping shape it, turning digital transformation into economic opportunities that strengthen its competitiveness and international leadership.
The implementation of the Electronic ATA Carnet system for the temporary admission of goods, making the UAE the first country outside Europe to adopt it, stands as a model of national integration, demonstrating how institutional partnerships can translate into global achievements. It further reinforces the UAE’s position as a pivotal hub connecting markets and facilitating cross-border trade.
Dr Busenad said: "The true value of this achievement is measured not merely by the digitisation of procedures, but by its impact in accelerating the flow of goods, reducing business costs and expanding companies’ access to global markets. Dubai’s central position in this field is underscored by its accounting for 71% of all ATA Carnet transactions across the UAE in 2025. This reflects the business community’s confidence in the efficiency of its customs services and its growing role in facilitating international trade. This digital transformation further enhances the speed of procedures and the flexibility of trade operations.
"At Dubai Customs, we believe the role of customs extends beyond border management to enabling the economy and creating opportunities. This is the vision we are putting into practice through our 2026–2030 strategy, which places the facilitation of trusted trade at the heart of our priorities, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade and investment."
John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said: “The launch of eATA Carnets in the UAE is a significant milestone in the global digitalisation of trade. It demonstrates the power of cooperation between chambers, Customs authorities and business to deliver practical solutions that make cross-border trade simpler and more efficient. The UAE’s transition adds real momentum to the global move towards eATA, and ICC will continue working with our chamber network, the World Customs Organization and Customs authorities around the world to deliver a smooth and inclusive transition to a fully digital ATA Carnet system, making it easier for businesses to trade across borders.”
The UAE’s adoption of the digital system follows the rollout of eATA Carnet in 30 countries in June 2026, including all 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Full global digitalisation of ATA Carnet is expected by 1 January 2028.
The ICC leads the global eATA Carnet initiative in cooperation with customs authorities and guaranteeing organisations, with the aim of digitalising the entire ATA Carnet lifecycle, from issuance and declarations to customs transactions and the management of carnets and their transaction records.
The eATA Carnet system relies on digital declarations and QR codes to submit and process transactions electronically, while providing digital notifications and transaction histories that enhance transparency and traceability and reduce reliance on paper documents and manual procedures.
ATA Carnet (Passport of Goods)
Known as the ‘Passport for Goods’, the ATA Carnet is an international customs document that allows eligible goods to be temporarily imported into participating countries and subsequently re-exported without paying customs duties or taxes. Valid for up to one year, it can be used repeatedly across multiple countries, simplifying customs procedures for businesses.
The system covers goods intended for exhibitions and trade events, commercial samples, and professional equipment, including broadcasting, filming, and technical gear. Depending on usage, it may also cover musical instruments, vehicles, jewellery, fashion items, medical devices, artworks, and racehorses. It does not cover consumable or perishable goods.
The ATA Carnet system helps reduce exporters’ costs by exempting eligible goods from customs duties and VAT during temporary admission, eliminating the need to place separate guarantees with customs authorities in each country, and simplifying procedures through a single unified document instead of multiple declarations and guarantees.
The UAE’s journey with ATA Carnet began on 1 April 2011, when it joined the international network as the 69th member country. The scale of usage reflects the system’s importance in supporting the nation’s trade-driven economy and international events sector: in 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce issued and received 5,960 ATA Carnets for goods valued at AED 5.6 billion, marking an 11.2% increase in the number of carnets and a 30% rise in their total value.
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About Dubai Chambers
The transition to the eATA Carnet system represents another step forward in the UAE’s broader digital transformation roadmap. By eliminating paper-based customs procedures, the initiative accelerates border clearance, delivering a smoother and more efficient experience for businesses while further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for international trade, major trade fairs, and world-class conferences.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has been serving as the National Guaranteeing and Issuing Association for ATA Carnets in the UAE since 2011, when the UAE first joined the ATA Carnet system. The chamber is leading the new phase and has been working closely with customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to deliver a seamless customs experience to businesses.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce is one of only 13 chambers around the world to implement the eATA Carnet out of 1,200 ICC-member chambers.
Ahead of the official launch of the eATA Carnet system, Dubai Chamber of Commerce executed a comprehensive readiness programme to prepare the national customs ecosystem for the implementation of eATA Carnets. As part of this initiative, the chamber facilitated technical coordination meetings with UAE customs authorities, hosted online sessions connecting local customs officials directly with ICC experts, and conducted hands-on training workshops for customs representatives.
The chamber also led extensive pre-production testing to validate different scenarios. This helped ensure every stakeholder was aligned and technically ready to adopt the digital system.
H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce has spearheaded the UAE’s ATA Carnet journey since 2010, driving the nation’s growth as a premier global hub for international trade, exhibitions, and major events. As the first chamber in the region to introduce the ATA Carnet system back in 2011, we are once again leading the way by championing the transition to eATA Carnet in close partnership with national customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce.”
“This milestone marks a major leap in trade facilitation, delivering a faster, more transparent, and highly secure digital experience that streamlines customs procedures. It reflects our commitment to offering smart, integrated services that empower companies to expand globally, while further cementing Dubai and the UAE’s status as a leading global centre for trade and events.”
63,591 ATA Carnets have been issued and received for goods and commodities worth AED 54.4 billion since the launch of ATA Carnet system in UAE in 2011 until 2025.
H.E. Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, affirmed that the implementation of the eATA Carnet system reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing an agile and integrated trading environment that can respond to global developments and meet the evolving needs of the business community.
His Excellency noted that the initiative supports the leadership’s vision of building an integrated digital government ecosystem driven by innovation, technology, and international partnerships. It also strikes a balance between facilitating trade and protecting the national economy, strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading partner in shaping the future of global trade.
H.E. Al Falasi stated that the implementation of the system, in collaboration with strategic partners, represents an important step towards establishing a fully integrated digital customs and trade ecosystem for issuing and processing ATA Carnets. The system will enhance procedural efficiency, accelerate transactions, reduce reliance on paper documentation, and minimise the time, effort, and costs associated with the temporary admission of goods.
H.E. Al Falasi added: “The system will facilitate the movement of goods and equipment intended for temporary use, including those required for international exhibitions and events, as well as professional and commercial activities, by simplifying customs procedures for their entry and exit. It will also improve the customer experience, enhance efficiency and transparency in processing transactions, and enable the electronic processing and exchange of data. This will strengthen coordination among relevant authorities and improve the accuracy and effectiveness of customs procedures.”
His Excellency further explained that the new system will benefit a wide range of economic and commercial sectors by reducing operational and administrative burdens on businesses and customers, improving supply chain efficiency, and facilitating the cross-border movement of equipment and goods used in economic activities. These benefits will support international trade growth, enhance the UAE’s attractiveness to investors, and reinforce its position as a global hub for trade, logistics, exhibitions, and international events.
His Excellency Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, affirmed that the UAE is not waiting for the future of global trade to unfold; it is helping shape it, turning digital transformation into economic opportunities that strengthen its competitiveness and international leadership.
The implementation of the Electronic ATA Carnet system for the temporary admission of goods, making the UAE the first country outside Europe to adopt it, stands as a model of national integration, demonstrating how institutional partnerships can translate into global achievements. It further reinforces the UAE’s position as a pivotal hub connecting markets and facilitating cross-border trade.
Dr Busenad said: "The true value of this achievement is measured not merely by the digitisation of procedures, but by its impact in accelerating the flow of goods, reducing business costs and expanding companies’ access to global markets. Dubai’s central position in this field is underscored by its accounting for 71% of all ATA Carnet transactions across the UAE in 2025. This reflects the business community’s confidence in the efficiency of its customs services and its growing role in facilitating international trade. This digital transformation further enhances the speed of procedures and the flexibility of trade operations.
"At Dubai Customs, we believe the role of customs extends beyond border management to enabling the economy and creating opportunities. This is the vision we are putting into practice through our 2026–2030 strategy, which places the facilitation of trusted trade at the heart of our priorities, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade and investment."
John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), said: “The launch of eATA Carnets in the UAE is a significant milestone in the global digitalisation of trade. It demonstrates the power of cooperation between chambers, Customs authorities and business to deliver practical solutions that make cross-border trade simpler and more efficient. The UAE’s transition adds real momentum to the global move towards eATA, and ICC will continue working with our chamber network, the World Customs Organization and Customs authorities around the world to deliver a smooth and inclusive transition to a fully digital ATA Carnet system, making it easier for businesses to trade across borders.”
The UAE’s adoption of the digital system follows the rollout of eATA Carnet in 30 countries in June 2026, including all 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Full global digitalisation of ATA Carnet is expected by 1 January 2028.
The ICC leads the global eATA Carnet initiative in cooperation with customs authorities and guaranteeing organisations, with the aim of digitalising the entire ATA Carnet lifecycle, from issuance and declarations to customs transactions and the management of carnets and their transaction records.
The eATA Carnet system relies on digital declarations and QR codes to submit and process transactions electronically, while providing digital notifications and transaction histories that enhance transparency and traceability and reduce reliance on paper documents and manual procedures.
ATA Carnet (Passport of Goods)
Known as the ‘Passport for Goods’, the ATA Carnet is an international customs document that allows eligible goods to be temporarily imported into participating countries and subsequently re-exported without paying customs duties or taxes. Valid for up to one year, it can be used repeatedly across multiple countries, simplifying customs procedures for businesses.
The system covers goods intended for exhibitions and trade events, commercial samples, and professional equipment, including broadcasting, filming, and technical gear. Depending on usage, it may also cover musical instruments, vehicles, jewellery, fashion items, medical devices, artworks, and racehorses. It does not cover consumable or perishable goods.
The ATA Carnet system helps reduce exporters’ costs by exempting eligible goods from customs duties and VAT during temporary admission, eliminating the need to place separate guarantees with customs authorities in each country, and simplifying procedures through a single unified document instead of multiple declarations and guarantees.
The UAE’s journey with ATA Carnet began on 1 April 2011, when it joined the international network as the 69th member country. The scale of usage reflects the system’s importance in supporting the nation’s trade-driven economy and international events sector: in 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce issued and received 5,960 ATA Carnets for goods valued at AED 5.6 billion, marking an 11.2% increase in the number of carnets and a 30% rise in their total value.
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About Dubai Chambers
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