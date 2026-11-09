Deadly Gaza Landslide Kills 5, Buries Displaced Families’ Tents
(MENAFN) A woman and four children died and several others were hurt late Sunday when a landslide buried tents housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, the Civil Defense agency said.
A storm set off the collapse, sending sand and rocks crashing onto the shelters in Deir al-Balah, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told a news agency. The agency said in a subsequent statement that the search for missing people was still under way.
Rescuers and local residents were digging for survivors with basic tools, according to a correspondent for the news agency on the scene. A power outage and a shortage of rescue equipment were slowing the effort.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said the storm had flooded more than 70,000 tents and toppled dozens of walls, causing injuries and material damage.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in makeshift shelters after their homes were destroyed in the war Israel launched in October 2023. Israeli limits on building materials and shelter supplies have persisted, even though a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
A storm set off the collapse, sending sand and rocks crashing onto the shelters in Deir al-Balah, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told a news agency. The agency said in a subsequent statement that the search for missing people was still under way.
Rescuers and local residents were digging for survivors with basic tools, according to a correspondent for the news agency on the scene. A power outage and a shortage of rescue equipment were slowing the effort.
Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said the storm had flooded more than 70,000 tents and toppled dozens of walls, causing injuries and material damage.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in makeshift shelters after their homes were destroyed in the war Israel launched in October 2023. Israeli limits on building materials and shelter supplies have persisted, even though a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
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