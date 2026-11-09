ADIPEC cites Al Gharbia Pipe Company as Impact Champion for two consecutive years
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) Abu Dhabi, UAE- Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), an Abu Dhabi-based producer of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes, has enhanced its precision manufacturing capabilities, expanding its maximum pipe wall thickness from 44.50 mm to 47.30 mm.
AGPC's dedication to advancing industrial excellence through innovation, sustainability and local manufacturing has led to it winning its second consecutive Impact Champion award at ADIPEC 2026.
Demonstrating its new capability, AGPC produced 600 pipes for hot induction bend and line pipe applications, utilising a multi-layer welding technique to ensure weld integrity. The pipes met the customer's demanding project specifications, including high toughness performance at temperatures as low as -49°C, highlighting AGPC's ability to produce pipes suitable for challenging operating environments.
Other technical challenges included managing higher forming forces while maintaining dimensional accuracy, optimising edge preparation and multi-layer welding procedures, controlling heat input and residual stresses, and ensuring pipe roundness, straightness and tight dimensional tolerances. AGPC solved these challenges with the help of detailed engineering studies, original equipment manufacturer consultations, revised welding procedures, and rigorously quality testing.
"The production of thicker pipe walls is a significant technical achievement for AGPC," said Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of Al Gharbia Pipe Company. "The increase of 2.8 mm represents a substantial engineering advancement due to the increased complexity associated with forming, welding, dimensional control, testing, and inspection of heavy-wall pipes. Overcoming the various technical challenges proves that AGPC can manufacture heavier-wall products while consistently maintaining product quality, reliability, and compliance with demanding international pipeline standards."
AGPC's commitment to manufacturing excellence has led to it being named an ADIPEC Impact Champion two years in a row. The award recognises exhibitors that demonstrate their role in strengthening energy systems through innovation, interactive technology, strategic messaging, and compelling visual storytelling.
"Winning the ADIPEC Impact Champion award for a second consecutive year is a tremendous honour and a strong endorsement of AGPC's contribution to advancing manufacturing excellence in the UAE," Mifune said. "As we continue to expand our precision manufacturing capabilities, we are enhancing our ability to support some of the region's most demanding energy infrastructure projects. This achievement reflects the expertise of our team, the strength of our innovation-driven approach, and our commitment to help drive the UAE's industrial growth, energy security and long-term economic resilience."
As energy projects and operating conditions become more complex, AGPC remains focused on innovation through advanced manufacturing technologies and technical expertise. By continuously expanding its production capabilities and supporting the localisation of critical industrial supply chains, the company is well positioned to contribute to the UAE's industrial development priorities while meeting the evolving needs of regional and international energy markets.
AGPC's dedication to advancing industrial excellence through innovation, sustainability and local manufacturing has led to it winning its second consecutive Impact Champion award at ADIPEC 2026.
Demonstrating its new capability, AGPC produced 600 pipes for hot induction bend and line pipe applications, utilising a multi-layer welding technique to ensure weld integrity. The pipes met the customer's demanding project specifications, including high toughness performance at temperatures as low as -49°C, highlighting AGPC's ability to produce pipes suitable for challenging operating environments.
Other technical challenges included managing higher forming forces while maintaining dimensional accuracy, optimising edge preparation and multi-layer welding procedures, controlling heat input and residual stresses, and ensuring pipe roundness, straightness and tight dimensional tolerances. AGPC solved these challenges with the help of detailed engineering studies, original equipment manufacturer consultations, revised welding procedures, and rigorously quality testing.
"The production of thicker pipe walls is a significant technical achievement for AGPC," said Noritsugu Mifune, CEO of Al Gharbia Pipe Company. "The increase of 2.8 mm represents a substantial engineering advancement due to the increased complexity associated with forming, welding, dimensional control, testing, and inspection of heavy-wall pipes. Overcoming the various technical challenges proves that AGPC can manufacture heavier-wall products while consistently maintaining product quality, reliability, and compliance with demanding international pipeline standards."
AGPC's commitment to manufacturing excellence has led to it being named an ADIPEC Impact Champion two years in a row. The award recognises exhibitors that demonstrate their role in strengthening energy systems through innovation, interactive technology, strategic messaging, and compelling visual storytelling.
"Winning the ADIPEC Impact Champion award for a second consecutive year is a tremendous honour and a strong endorsement of AGPC's contribution to advancing manufacturing excellence in the UAE," Mifune said. "As we continue to expand our precision manufacturing capabilities, we are enhancing our ability to support some of the region's most demanding energy infrastructure projects. This achievement reflects the expertise of our team, the strength of our innovation-driven approach, and our commitment to help drive the UAE's industrial growth, energy security and long-term economic resilience."
As energy projects and operating conditions become more complex, AGPC remains focused on innovation through advanced manufacturing technologies and technical expertise. By continuously expanding its production capabilities and supporting the localisation of critical industrial supply chains, the company is well positioned to contribute to the UAE's industrial development priorities while meeting the evolving needs of regional and international energy markets.
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