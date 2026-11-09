Turkmenistan Considers Liebherr Equipment For Railway Upgrades

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is looking to expand cooperation with Austrian partners in railway infrastructure development, including potential supplies of specialized equipment by German industrial group Liebherr, the country's Ministry of Railway Transport said.

The issue was discussed on Thursday during talks between Turkmenistan's Minister of Railway Transport Mammet Akmammedov and an Austrian delegation led by Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs.

The meeting focused on several areas where foreign expertise and technology could support Turkmenistan's railway modernization plans. These include upgrading rolling stock, supplying specialized machinery, improving technical maintenance services, introducing digital solutions and training personnel.

Akmammedov outlined the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its railway infrastructure and strengthen its transit capacity.

The Austrian delegation, which also included Austria's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, based in Baku, Etienne Berthold, and Liebherr representatives, expressed interest in expanding engagement with Turkmenistan's transport sector.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at identifying specific projects and establishing long-term cooperation.

As part of efforts to maintain dialogue with international partners, Akmammedov invited Austrian business representatives to attend the International Conference and Exhibition "International Transport and Transit Corridors: Connectivity and Development – 2026" (ITTC 2026), which will be held in Ashgabat on November 24–26.

Liebherr is a German-Swiss family-owned industrial group founded in 1949 by Hans Liebherr. Headquartered in Bulle, Switzerland, with major production facilities in Germany, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining machinery, cranes, and specialized equipment. It employs more than 55,000 people worldwide and reported revenue of approximately €14.8 billion in 2025. Liebherr produces a wide range of equipment relevant to railway and infrastructure projects, including cranes, material-handling systems and specialized machinery.