Global Deep-Sea Innovators Gather In Sanya, China, To Explore New Opportunities For Marine Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology

SANYA, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fourth Hainan Free Trade Port International Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum and Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Conference 2026 concluded in Sanya, Hainan Province, on Nov. 5.

The Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, one of the organizers of the conference, said the event brought together more than 400 Chinese and international participants from over 290 institutions across 12 countries. They exchanged views on deep-sea scientific research, technological innovation and industrial applications, while exploring new pathways for international cooperation and the commercialization of marine science and technology achievements.

The conference, held under the theme“Deep-Sea Integration: Shaping A New-Quality Future,” featured seven parallel forums and four supporting events. Discussions covered areas including deep-sea exploration, intelligent marine manufacturing, marine biomanufacturing and clean energy for deep and open seas, with the aim of fostering cooperation among research institutions, universities and enterprises in response to real-world technological needs.

One of the key developments at the conference was the establishment of an international regional sub-center under the Global Hadal Exploration Programme (GHEP).

Initiated by the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the programme draws on major deep-sea research infrastructure, including the full-ocean-depth manned submersible Fendouzhe, to support multidisciplinary research in hadal trenches in collaboration with scientific institutions worldwide.

Scientists from Denmark, New Zealand, Chile and other countries jointly launched the new sub-center, marking an important step toward greater regional coordination under the China-initiated international scientific programme, which is open to global participation.

The first three editions of the conference have produced a range of tangible outcomes in international cooperation, including facilitating strategic cooperation between China and Egypt in marine scientific research, issuing documents such as the Hainan Free Trade Port Consensus and the Consensus on Advancing Global Hadal Exploration through Collaborative Deep-Sea Big Science Research, establishing an underwater robotics industry alliance, and setting up a venture capital fund for deep-sea technology.

Connecting scientific advances with industrial demand was another major focus of the event.

A total of 113 deep-sea science and technology achievements from the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City high-tech zone were unveiled during the conference.

An exhibition of advanced deep-sea technologies and equipment showcased 184 achievements from 78 participating organizations. Exhibits included 10,000-meter-class underwater gliders, underwater robots and pressure-resistant deep-sea battery packs, highlighting recent advances in deep-sea exploration and ocean engineering.

From deep-sea scientific exploration and technology development to industrial applications, Hainan is emerging as an increasingly important hub for international exchanges and cooperation in marine science and technology.

As global scientific collaboration networks continue to expand, more deep-sea innovations are expected to move from research into practical applications in Hainan, providing new technological support for the sustainable use of marine resources and the development of the global blue economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. He, Tel: 86-10-63074558