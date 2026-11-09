Meet Robotx AI, The Irvine Startup That Integrates Robots Into Real-World Jobs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This Irvine robotics startup combines hardware, integration, and physical AI development to help businesses and schools put robots to work.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RobotX AI, an Irvine-based robotics and physical AI startup, helps businesses, educators, and researchers turn robotic capabilities into practical applications through platform selection, custom integration, operator training, and deployment support.Founded in 2025 and backed by $3 million in funding, RobotX addresses a growing challenge in robotics adoption: buying a humanoid or quadruped robot is becoming easier, but putting one to work in a warehouse, hotel, or classroom requires careful integration.RobotX's mission is to make robots useful in everyday operations, helping organizations automate repetitive tasks, reduce human exposure to hazardous environments, and expand what their teams can accomplish.Each deployment begins with an assessment of the customer's workflow, site conditions, and operating requirements. Factors such as doorway clearance, floor surfaces, pedestrian traffic, wireless coverage, and operating schedules guide platform selection and configuration. RobotX also provides operator training, maintenance planning, and deployment support to help customers incorporate robots into their existing processes.For specialized applications, RobotX develops custom robotics and AI solutions tailored to a particular workflow, environment, or research objective. Demonstrations and pilot deployments allow customers to evaluate an application before a broader rollout. Robot rentals are also available for events, research activities, and trial deployments, with scope and terms established for each engagement.RobotX works across manufacturers to match robotic platforms to operational needs. As a U.S. partner of Unitree, RobotX offers humanoid and quadruped platforms alongside service robots from manufacturers including Pudu Robotics and Keenon Robotics. Its online store, RobotXShop, provides access to humanoid, quadruped, delivery, cleaning, and logistics robots, complemented by integration services that help buyers assess deployment requirements.RobotX supports businesses across hospitality, facilities management, warehousing, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and construction. Applications include industrial inspection, facility patrol, delivery, cleaning, internal material transport, and outdoor data collection.Education and research are also central to RobotX's work. RobotX supports universities, research laboratories, and private schools using robots for programming, mobility research, and hands-on learning. RobotX also plans to help schools establish robotics laboratories where students and researchers can develop, test, and apply robotics technology.Alongside its deployment services, RobotX is developing Xmind, a shared robotics intelligence designed to help different platforms perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and perform physical tasks. The development vision is captured in RobotX's phrase,“One Brain. Any Robot. Any Task.”Xmind remains under development, with the goal of making robotic intelligence more adaptable across machines and applications while reducing the need for platform-specific development. On April 19, 2026, RobotX conducted a prototype pilot using Xmind on a Unitree B1 quadruped to inspect almond orchard crops in California, exploring an agricultural application in an outdoor working environment.RobotX is working toward a future where robots take on more of the repetitive, demanding, and dangerous work people face every day. Through hands-on deployment and the development of Xmind, RobotX aims to make advanced robotics a practical resource for organizations of all sizes-and give people more freedom to focus on work that needs their expertise, judgment, and creativity.About RobotX AIRobotX AI Inc. is a robotics and physical AI startup based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2025 and backed by approximately $3 million in funding, RobotX provides robotic platforms, custom integration, configuration, training, and deployment support for businesses, educators, and researchers. RobotX also operates RobotXShop and is developing Xmind, a shared robotics intelligence. Its mission is to make robots useful in everyday operations, helping organizations automate repetitive tasks, reduce human exposure to hazardous environments, and expand what their teams can accomplish.RobotX Official Website:RobotX Shop:Media and buyer contact:...

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Meet RobotX AI, the Irvine Startup That Integrates Robots Into Real-World Jobs News Provided By RobotX AI Inc. November 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Science, Technology



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