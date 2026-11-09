Tampa Homeowners Are Investing In Bigger, More Functional Kitchens In 2026

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen

Revive Design and Renovation highlights growing demand for open layouts, streamlined finishes, smarter storage and indoor-outdoor living

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As homeowners rethink how they use their living spaces, the kitchen is taking on an increasingly central role in the home. Across Tampa Bay, remodeling projects are prioritizing larger, more functional kitchens designed to accommodate cooking, entertaining, storage and everyday family life.The trend reflects findings in the National Kitchen and Bath Association's 2026 Kitchen Trends Report, which projects that kitchens will continue to grow in size over the next three years, even as average home sizes decline. For Tampa Bay homeowners, that often means opening existing floor plans, incorporating more storage and creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces."Homeowners want their kitchens to do more than ever before," said Justin Caballero, president of Revive Design and Renovation. "The kitchen has become the gathering place of the home. People want room to cook, entertain and spend time together, but they also want a design that feels cohesive, organized and connected to the rest of the house."Open Floor Plans Put the Kitchen at the Center of the HomeOne of the most noticeable changes in kitchen remodeling is the move toward open layouts that connect cooking, dining and living spaces.In established Tampa neighborhoods such as South Tampa, Hyde Park and Seminole Heights, many older homes were built with separate kitchens, formal dining rooms and narrow connecting hallways. Removing or opening walls can transform these compartmentalized layouts into larger, light-filled spaces that better accommodate modern lifestyles.These renovations often require structural engineering, particularly when load-bearing walls are removed and replaced with support beams.As kitchens become more connected to adjoining rooms, homeowners are also paying greater attention to whole-home design continuity. Cabinetry, flooring, countertops and lighting are selected to complement surrounding spaces rather than treating the kitchen as a standalone renovation.Streamlined Finishes Create a Clean, Modern LookThe 2026 kitchen is increasingly defined by simplicity and visual continuity. According to the NKBA report, flat-panel cabinet doors and panel-ready appliances are gaining popularity as homeowners gravitate toward clean, streamlined designs.Panel-faced refrigerators and dishwashers blend into surrounding cabinetry, creating a more unified appearance. Full-height stone or quartz backsplashes are also gaining attention as alternatives to traditional patterned tile, offering a seamless finish with fewer grout lines.Quartz remains a popular countertop choice, while natural quartzite appeals to homeowners seeking the unique movement and character of natural stone.Smarter Storage Keeps Kitchens OrganizedAs kitchens take on more functions, storage is becoming an increasingly important part of the design process.Floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, deep drawers, storage-focused islands and walk-in or butler's pantries are among the features homeowners are incorporating into high-end kitchen renovations.A dedicated pantry can provide additional space for small appliances, food preparation and entertaining supplies, helping keep everyday clutter out of the main kitchen.For homeowners who frequently host gatherings, these spaces also create a convenient area for staging food and beverages without interrupting activity around the primary cooking area.Layered Lighting Adds Function and AtmosphereKitchen lighting is moving beyond a single row of recessed fixtures. The NKBA identifies undercabinet lighting, interior cabinet lighting and decorative pendant fixtures among the features gaining popularity.Layering different light sources allows homeowners to create bright, functional work areas while adding warmth and atmosphere throughout the room. Dimmers provide additional flexibility, allowing the same space to transition from everyday meal preparation to evening entertaining.Indoor-Outdoor Living Influences Tampa Kitchen DesignTampa Bay's climate and outdoor lifestyle are also shaping kitchen renovations. Homeowners increasingly want kitchens that connect directly to lanais, patios and pool areas through large sliding or folding glass doors.Some projects extend the kitchen outdoors with dedicated cooking and entertaining areas, creating a more seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.Material selection is particularly important in Florida. Quartz and quartzite countertops, durable cabinetry finishes and properly selected exterior materials help kitchens withstand the region's heat and humidity. Impact-rated glass doors can provide the open feel homeowners want while offering protection during storm season.Proper ventilation is another essential consideration. Appropriately sized and ducted range hoods help manage cooking heat, smoke and moisture, particularly in open-concept homes.Designing Kitchens for Multiple GenerationsKitchens are also being designed to accommodate the needs of different generations living under one roof. The NKBA's 2026 report identifies multigenerational living as an influence on residential design, with homeowners looking for spaces that are more flexible and accessible.In the kitchen, that can mean adding a second prep sink, creating a separate beverage station or incorporating drawer-style appliances and storage that are easier for different family members to access.Ultimately, successful kitchen design starts with understanding how the household uses the space, from weekday meal preparation to family gatherings and entertaining.Why Design and Construction Should Work TogetherA major kitchen renovation can involve structural changes, plumbing relocations, electrical upgrades, custom cabinetry, appliance installation and multiple finish selections. Coordinating those elements is essential to keeping a project aligned with the homeowner's vision and budget.A design-build approach brings the design and construction teams together from the beginning, allowing structural considerations, material selections, project costs and construction requirements to be addressed early in the process.Visit Revive's Tampa ShowroomRevive Design and Renovation is a luxury design-build remodeling company serving Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Orlando. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.Homeowners interested in reimagining their kitchens can visit Revive's Tampa showroom at 3102 W. Kennedy Blvd. to explore cabinetry, countertops and finishes or call 813-680-4103 to schedule a consultation.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.For more information visit:

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Tampa Homeowners Are Investing in Bigger, More Functional Kitchens in 2026 News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation November 09, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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