Complaint Filed Over 'Fake Whatsapp' Chats' After Kumaraswamy's Bribery Allegations Against Hassan DC

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) A criminal complaint has been lodged alleging that fabricated WhatsApp messages were created and circulated using the mobile number of Shashikiran, personal assistant to K.S. Lathakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district, amid a political controversy triggered by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's corruption allegations against district officials.

Based on the complaint filed by Shashikiran, police have registered a case under Sections 336(4) and 335 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He alleged that the circulation of the purported chats had tarnished his reputation and disrupted the functioning of the district administration.

According to the complaint, the messages mentioned the names of the Deputy Commissioner, the district in-charge minister, the Arasikere Tahsildar and staff members of the DC, AC and ADC offices.

The complaint comes amid a controversy triggered by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who released screenshots of alleged WhatsApp chats purportedly involving Shashikiran during a press conference on November 8.

Kumaraswamy had released a 15-page set of screenshots and said an unidentified official had brought the documents to him.

The purported chats allegedly contained discussions about a demand for Rs 60 lakh in bribes for permission to operate three crushers. They also allegedly referred to Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari paying Rs 75 lakh to District In-charge Minister Shivalinge Gowda to continue serving in Hassan.

Meanwhile, Lathakumari rejected the allegations and said on social media platform X,“Only truth will triumph.”

In a video message, she maintained that neither she nor her office had indulged in any wrongdoing. She said action would be taken if any lapse was found on the part of her personal secretary or his office.

“If there is an attempt to spread false news and carry out propaganda, I severely condemn it,” she said, urging people not to believe the allegations. She added that a complaint had been lodged with the Cyber Crime police for a complete probe into the matter.

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy renewed his allegations, claiming the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's office was involved in widespread corruption in granting permissions to stone quarries and crushers and in matters related to the conversion of land for residential layouts.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy released documents which he claimed showed money was being collected from crusher owners and residential layout owners through middlemen.

He alleged that Shashikiran, whom he described as a close aide of the Deputy Commissioner, was collecting money and handing it over to the DC. Kumaraswamy also alleged that Shivalinge Gowda was involved in the irregularities.

According to Kumaraswamy, the purported WhatsApp chats referred to negotiations for bribes running into lakhs of rupees for clearing files. He alleged that of the Rs 60 lakh bribe mentioned in the chats, Rs 50 lakh was meant for the Deputy Commissioner, while the remaining amount was allegedly to be distributed among the DC's close aide Sahana, the driver, gunman and other staff members.

The chats also allegedly referred to Hassan Assistant Commissioner Jagadish receiving Rs 22 lakh and Tahsildar Geetha receiving Rs 13 lakh as bribes, Kumaraswamy claimed.