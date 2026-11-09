Congress Seeks Accountability From MP Administration As 2 Families Lose 6 Members Each In Fire Tragedies

MENAFN - IANS) Katni/Seoni, Nov 9 (IANS) Congress leaders Vivek Tankha and Umang Singhar on Monday expressed grief over the deaths of 12 members of two families in separate fire incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Katni and Seoni districts on Diwali night, with Tankha questioning the administrative response and alleged delay in firefighting operations.

The two incidents claimed the lives of elderly persons, women and children, including a two-month-old infant, leaving two families devastated.

Rajya Sabha MP Tankha said the tragedies had shattered the happiness of the two families on a night when the country was celebrating Diwali.

"At a time when the entire nation was celebrating the festival of lights, the happiness of these two families was shattered forever. The delayed arrival of the fire brigade has raised serious questions regarding the administrative system," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Singhar, also expressed grief over the incidents in Barhi town of Katni, Chhapara town of Seoni and Ujjain, referring to 13 deaths in the three incidents.

"The news of the untimely deaths of 13 people in tragic fire incidents in Barhi (Katni), Chhapara (Seoni), and Ujjain is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching," Singhar said, paying tributes to the victims and extending condolences to their families.

Meanwhile, Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari said six members of an Agrawal family were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building housing a crockery shop on the ground floor in Barhi around midnight on Diwali. Two other family members managed to escape.

Tiwari said the administration received information about the fire around 12.30 a.m. and the first fire brigade vehicle reached the spot at 12.45 a.m.

"Information about the fire was received around 12.30 a.m., and the fire brigade arrived at the scene by 12.45 a.m. They began their operations, and subsequently, additional fire tenders were called in," he said.

A request for additional fire tenders reached the control room around 1.30 a.m. Local residents also joined the firefighting efforts. The blaze spread rapidly because of the highly inflammable material stored on the ground floor.

Rescuers later broke through the walls to reach those trapped inside, while an SDRF team arrived around 5 a.m.

"The administration has already stepped in. Full support will be provided by the administration, including financial assistance," Tiwari said.

The deceased were identified as Puran Agrawal (77), his wife Chandrakala (74), daughter-in-law Poonam, Arya (14), Anvi (6) and a two-month-old infant.

In the second incident, six members of a family were killed and four others injured after a fire broke out at the three-storey residence of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni in Mahavir Ward of Chhapara town in Seoni district at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16). Four other family members, including two minors, were rescued and are admitted to hospital.